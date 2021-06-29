https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-meets-with-voting-experts-white-house-plan-on-voter-rights-still-not-clear

On Monday, President Joe Biden and his advisors met with voting “experts,” although it is still unclear what the president’s strategy will be going forward regarding the Democrats’ efforts to potentially drastically alter election procedure.

Last week, Republican Senators blocked Democrats’ endeavor to pass their partisan voting legislation that might have led to a massive federal overhaul of elections.

“Republicans took issue with imposing federal standards on state elections that they said would weaken state ID requirements,” Fox News reported, per The Daily Wire. “They also oppose starting a new public financing system for congressional elections and politicizing the Federal Elections Commission that enforces campaign finance laws.”

In a statement released last week, Biden, who was criticized by progressives for his perceived silence on the voting rights legislation, said, “I’ll have more to say on this next week. But let me be clear. This fight is far from over—far from over. I’ve been engaged in this work my whole career, and we are going to be ramping up our efforts to overcome again—for the people, for our very democracy.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the topic at the daily press briefing on Monday.

A reporter asked Psaki, “I believe, on Friday’s briefing, you had mentioned that the President would be speaking about voting rights this week at an event. I didn’t see that on his schedule. Can you talk to us a little bit about what that event is and what he’s going to be talking about?”

Psaki responded, “Well, he has a meeting with voting rights advocates today and with officials internally. So let me just note that first, which I think you’re aware of. And we’re working to determine when we can schedule remarks.”

“It could — it could move in — just because of scheduling, it could move into next week, but I don’t have anything to announce quite yet. He’s looking forward to addressing the public. As we get his final date locked in, I can preview it for you in more detail,” Psaki added.

In a readout of Biden’s “Voting Rights” meeting on Monday, The White House stated that he met “with White House Senior Advisors and outside experts to discuss voting rights in America,” although it did not determine with whom the president and his team met, per The Hill.

The White House added, “The President and this group discussed anti-voter legislation that has been proposed or recently passed by state legislatures, legislation pending before Congress, and recent actions taken by the Department of Justice to protect the right to vote.”

“The President and his staff highlighted ways that the Administration will continue working with Congress to pass critical legislation and ramp up engagement with the American people on voting rights. The President also reiterated his unwavering determination to win the fight to protect the sacred right to vote in free and fair elections,” it concluded.

Democrats have pushed the message that there will be more to come on the topic of voting legislation in the country.

After Republicans blocked the Democrats’ attempt to get the election legislation through, Schumer spoke on the Senate floor, saying, “I want to be clear about what just happened on the Senate floor. Every single Senate Republican just voted against starting debate — starting debate — on legislation to protect Americans’ voting rights.”

“Once again, the Senate republican (sic) minority has launched a partisan blockade of a pressing issue here in the United States Senate, an issue no less fundamental than the right to vote,” Schumer noted.

“Once again Senate Republicans have signed their names in the ledger of history alongside Donald Trump, the big lie and voter suppression to their enduring disgrace. … But I want to be very clear about one thing: The fight to protect voting rights is not over, by no means,” Schumer added, per The Hill, describing the GOP filibuster as “ridiculous and awful.”

“Make no mistake about it, it will not be the last time voting rights comes up for a debate in the Senate. … We have several serious options for how to reconsider this issue and advance legislation to combat voter suppression. We are going to explore every last one of our options,” Schumer added, incorporating Democratic talking points about voter laws.

