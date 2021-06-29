https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biden-says-hopes-visit-surfside-florida-nurse-jill-thursday-video/

Imagine the media outrage if it took Trump a week to visit the site of the collapsed condo in Florida.

Joe Biden on Tuesday told reporters that he hopes visit Surfside, Florida on Thursday with Nurse Jill.

Joe Biden shuffled over to reporters before boarding Marine One en route to Wisconsin and said he will visit Florida “as early as Thursday.”

Last Thursday morning a portion of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida collapsed.

11 people are confirmed dead and 150 more are still missing.

VIDEO:

