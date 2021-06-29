https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/bill-cosby-after-being-released-prison-i-have-always-maintained-my-innocence?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Bill Cosby issued a statement on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed out his sexual assault conviction and released him from prison.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law,” Cosby said.

The 83-year-old celebrity served almost three years of a sentence for drugging and violating Andrea Constand in 2004, according to the Associated Press. The Keystone State’s high court said that Kevin Steele, the district attorney who decided to arrest Cosby, was required to abide by his predecessor’s pledge not to charge Cosby, though there was not any evidence that the agreement was ever placed into writing, the outlet reported. Steele said in a statement that Cosby was released “on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.”

