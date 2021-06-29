https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/broadway-megahit-hamilton-is-getting-30-million-in-federal-relief-with-possibility-of-20-million-more/

As you know, the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway, but now the federal government is stepping in to help get productions back up and running. “Hamilton,” which prints money, had five separate productions playing around the nation, and each one applied for $10 million in federal relief, so the musical could be getting up to $50 million in federal aid.

“Hamilton,” the biggest Broadway hit in years, is getting $30 million in relief from the federal government, with the possibility of another $20 million on the way. https://t.co/ods86TbqFb — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2021

It’s what Hamilton would have wanted — The Hard to Believe Podcast (John Brooks) (@ProbablyRealJB) June 29, 2021

That’s a lot of Hamiltons — bjornapooryoung (@Bjornapoor) June 29, 2021

Now give away some tickets — janelynne (@janelynne) June 29, 2021

I’m sure the ticket prices will increase citing inflation. — Junior 🇺🇸 (@PatsFanAZ88) June 29, 2021

So this is where my taxes are going — Chris Treanor (@cntreanor) June 29, 2021

Man I sure am glad the government takes my money by force to fund unnecessary crap like this. — MPow 🇺🇸 (@MPow104) June 29, 2021

How was it the biggest hit in years yet it needs $50 million in aid? — Daniel Thorpe (@Dan_Thorpe) June 29, 2021

Because I’m sure there aren’t needier people that taxpayer money could be spent on instead. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 29, 2021

Not from the “federal government”. Taxpayers. That’s who it’s from. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) June 29, 2021

Why do the taxpayers have a stake in Broadway now? Do we get in free? Or we have to pay coming and going? — Lady Liberty 1776 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@kmreid007) June 29, 2021

It’s the least we can do to help those in need. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) June 29, 2021

Our taxes going to something regular people can’t afford to watch — wheresmycal (@deplorablemnrty) June 29, 2021

Ummmmm Is this the middle class Biden keeps talking about? — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) June 29, 2021

“grossed $650 million” This is yet another example of what is wrong with big government. All the people who actually need the money won’t get it because the people who don’t need it are getting the money. — John Dough (@chair_this) June 29, 2021

It grossed $650 million just on Broadway — that doesn’t include touring productions, album sales, merchandise, and so on.

infrastructure — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyPKennedy) June 29, 2021

Related:

‘Hamilton’ summary: Mike Pence got a lecture while FALN terrorist gets special performance by Lin-Manuel Miranda https://t.co/KazlmoiJMS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 18, 2017

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

