As you know, the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway, but now the federal government is stepping in to help get productions back up and running. “Hamilton,” which prints money, had five separate productions playing around the nation, and each one applied for $10 million in federal relief, so the musical could be getting up to $50 million in federal aid.

It grossed $650 million just on Broadway — that doesn’t include touring productions, album sales, merchandise, and so on.

