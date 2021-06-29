https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/calif-expects-blackouts-again-as-electricity-prices-skyrocket/

Share the truth

Power lines along the San Andreas Fault/PHOTO: Michael R. Perry (CC) Californians are facing an increased number of blackouts and rising electricity prices this summer, says one energy expert , who warns that the burden will fall mostly on those who can least afford it.

The trend, he says, is a warning light for the rest of the country.

“Last week, the state’s grid operator, the California Independent System Operator [CAISO], issued a ‘ flex alert ’ that asked the state’s consumers to reduce their power use ‘to reduce stress on the grid and avoid power outages,’” says Robert Bryce , a visiting fellow at the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

“CAISO’s warning of impending electricity shortages heralds another blackout-riddled summer at the same time California’s electricity prices are skyrocketing,” Bryce added.

The shortages and high prices highlight two key weaknesses of the over-reliance on electricity to create a so-called “carbon free” economy in California and nationwide. Blackouts Loom in California as Electricity Prices Are ‘Absolutely Exploding’

Inland areas, heavily Latino, will be hit worst by induced energy poverty.

@pwrhungry https://t.co/5WtSh9oTeW — Meredith Angwin (@MeredithAngwin) June 25, 2021 The network designed to deliver electricity — as well as the dependence on unreliable […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

