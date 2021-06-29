https://bigleaguepolitics.com/clueless-rep-kevin-mccarthy-creates-republican-climate-change-task-force-to-regain-house-majority/

House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has announced the formation of a climate change task force as the Republican Party gets ready to capitulate to the liberals on yet another issue.

Perhaps after a session with his butt-buddy and roomie Frank Luntz, McCarthy decided to make climate change a primary focus for the Republican Party moving forward. He made climate change the focus of one of his seven task forces, which are overwhelmingly packed with RINOs.

“These task forces will be critical in building consensus around ideas to continue to build on our Commitment to America and ensure that the next century is an American one,” McCarthy said.

Having done such a legendary poor job of youth outreach, the Republican establishment is getting ready to capitulate on climate change like they have on pretty much every other issue. Since actually fighting to change minds on the issue would take hard work, they would rather take the path of least resistance, surrender to the Left, and cash donor checks instead.

Democrats say Republicans aren’t serious about climate change. That is simply not true. Republican solutions will make American energy cleaner, more affordable, and more accessible to reduce emissions around the world.

https://t.co/kQ4bR8EN8H pic.twitter.com/M1VoaAJ9II — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on how RINOs are now pushing the climate change hoax after getting the message from the globalists that it is time for Republicans to capitulate once more to the Left:

“Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) recently came out of the closet, outing himself as a so-called “rational environmentalist” in a Facebook video repeating leftist talking points about the evil of carbon emissions.

“I’m an environmentalist. And I know climate change is real,” Crenshaw said to open his video.

“I’m also rational – and I know that wasting your tax dollars on crazy Green New Deals will put millions out of work and drastically increase your electric bill and your taxes,” he added.

Crenshaw is trying to stake out a middle ground in which he cedes some ground to the Left in order to get in the so-called “national discussion” on environmental policy. This is a rehash of the weak brand of compassionate Republicanism that resulted in eight years of Barack Hussein Obama in the White House.

He claims that his plan is to “make America the world leader in clean energy” by reducing carbon emissions.

“I’m Dan Crenshaw, and I approve this message because if we come together, we can put America on the path to a new energy frontier,” he said to conclude his video…

Earlier this year, Crenshaw betrayed the free market and demanded federal action to coerce American businesses into reducing their carbon emissions.”

McCarthy’s leadership shows why the Republicans are frequently called the Washington Generals to the Democrats’ Harlem Globetrotters. He has no business being the House Minority Leader in a Trump era GOP that puts America first.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

