https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/comedy-break-canadians-are-better-at-following-orders/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rick Santelli — No one wants to work anymore…
June 4, 2021
Watch Live — Biden desecrates Memorial Day Ceremony…
May 31, 2021
Beware the new UFO Religion…
June 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy