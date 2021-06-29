https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/congratulations-mr-president-turns-out-we-owe-joe-biden-a-big-apology-over-the-economy-because-hes-creating-jobs-after-all/

The economy may be tanking, but there are still bright spots!

As firearms expert and The Reload founder Stephen Gutowski explains, the gun industry is booming:

Americans really, really want guns. And ammo:

Gun and ammo manufacturers are definitely staying busy.

You genuinely love to see it.

Hell yeah!

Looks like we owe him an apology.

One last thing before we go:

