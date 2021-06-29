https://therightscoop.com/cbs-late-night-host-changes-show-after-tiktoker-calls-it-racist/

James Corden is changing a foody segment on his show because a TikToker called it racist and started a petition to get it canceled:

THE HILL – CBS late-night host James Corden has announced that he will change a popular segment on his show in response to backlash for mocking Asian foods, USA Today reported on Monday. “The Late Late Show” host said he will make adjustments to their “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment. The segment, where a celebrity guest is forced to choose between answering a question or eating a foreign food, got the attention of TikTok user Kim Saira, who labeled the segment as “racist.” Saira then created a Change.org petition, which now has more than 45,000 signatures, calling for the segment to be removed from the show and for Corden to formally apologize on his show, according to USA Today. “The foods that are presented are meant to be ‘gross,’ as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures,” the petition reads. “He’s presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.” Corden recently told radio host Howard Stern that the next time the show does that bit, Asian foods won’t be involved. “Our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don’t want to make a show to upset anybody,” Corden told Stern.

Speaking to California radio station KCRW, Saira said that she doubts Corden will fully apologize for his segment. “I think that the line was really drawn when he decided to mock foods that are used in predominantly Asian cultures,” she said. “There are ways to go about comedy that doesn’t offend or is culturally insensitive.”





I wish these Hollywood types would grow a pair and tell these triggered leftists what they can do with their petitions and hurt feelings. I mean seriously, there is absolutely nothing racist about using foreign food that would be considered ‘gross’ to Americans. It’s just FOOD.

Where does this end if these show hosts keep changing their shows every time someone says something is racist? Aren’t they supposed to be edgy? What food is next on the chopping block? Indian food? African food? AUSTRALIAN FOOD? At some point you just have to cancel the whole segment, and maybe even the show.

If I’d have known this kind of guilt-shaming really worked, I would have started a petition a long time to label all of the anti-Trump segments racist for mocking someone of German ancestry. And I’m sure these Hollywood producers would have ended them all, amiright?

