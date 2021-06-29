https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/dad-shoots-peeping-tom-after-allegedly-catching-creep-staring-at-his-young-daughter-through-her-bedroom-window/

A Texas father took action with his licensed firearm over the weekend after allegedly catching a man peeping at his young daughter through her bedroom window and fondling himself. What happened?

The father, along with his wife, reportedly confronted an intoxicated man who was inappropriately touching himself outside their 10-year-old daughter’s window late Sunday night, according to KTRK-TV .

The child spotted the man first and screamed, alerting her parents to the situation.

When they came running into the bedroom, the couple said they saw the man looking into their child’s window. The parents, both armed with handguns, then ran into the front yard and attempted to detain the “peeping Tom.”

The father reportedly told Harris County Sheriff’s deputies that he and his wife instructed the man to lie down in the grass and wait for police to arrive, but the suspect didn’t listen. Instead, he fled across the street to a Valero gas station, and the couple followed him. At the gas station, the father recalled to KTRK that while he went inside to ask the attendant to call the police, his wife held the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect, however, was able to wrestle with the mother and take her gun

