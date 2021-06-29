https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/29/daily-dose-of-downey-no-charges-against-trump-again-crackhead-artist-hunter-bidens-new-scam-n1458167

Don’t Mind the Maggots

Times Square shootouts, subway stabbings, Bronx gangbangers firing near kids and a gropey governor who kills elderly people can all wait. First, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance wants to drag Trump through a little mud.

After weeks of threatening to arrest Trump, Vance meekly announced he won’t be charging Donald Trump with anything. There “might” be a petty indictment against a Trump employee for not paying taxes on a hotel room or something else ridiculous.

Vance’s office puffed its chest and stated it was investigating “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” within the Trump Organization, including alleged tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records. Trump and the Trump Organization have denied the claims against them and ripped the politically motivated “witch hunt.” The investigation began before the 2020 election.

“While we have tried to cooperate in good faith with the investigation at every turn, the NYAG’s continued harassment of the company as we approach the election [and filing of this motion on the first day of the Republican National Convention] once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics,” a Trump Organization lawyer told news outlets last year.

Maybe now the New York Attorney General’s Office can focus on the tsunami of violent crime tearing through New York City and the serial killer living in the governor’s mansion.

Related: Violent Crime Surge in New York City Hitting Subways

Crackhead Art

What CAN’T Hunter Biden do? Now that he has retired from the lucrative Ukrainian energy business, Hunter is focusing on his artistry. The self-taught “artist” is selling paintings now, some for up to $500,000. Seems legit, right? Not really. Hunter knew nothing about energy when Ukrainian energy company Burisma gave him $83,333 a month for a no-show job. The baby Biden can’t even speak Ukrainian.

Hunter is still for sale–and now, to buyers who will remain anonymous. People can buy his paintings for mad stacks. Some people think this is possibly his new scam.

New York City radio legend Mark Simone told his audience last week that Hunter might be stealing a move from radio DJs involved in “payola” scandals. When the DJs could no longer accept cash for playing records, some of their wives sold their personal “paintings” for exorbitant sums, and record producers lined up to buy them and get their records on air.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

This would normally seem far-fetched, but we are talking about Hunter Biden. He sweats unctuous. He was clearly the bagman for daddy, taking in millions of dollars for access to Gropey Joe. His filthy Rosemont firm was a beehive of dirty pool. Now we know one of the companies Hunter gathered cash for has partnered with the Wuhan virus lab. If anyone is shameless and moral-free enough to pull a “buy my paintings, have access to my dad” stunt, it’s Hunter Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

