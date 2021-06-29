Conservative commentator and entrepreneur Dan Bongino launched a new anti-cancel culture payment processing platform Tuesday, AlignPay, to ensure no political campaign, business, or nonprofit organization can have its financial access cut off over political beliefs and opinions.

After former President Donald Trump was kicked off payment processing platform Stripe in January for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Bongino went to work creating an alternative for organizations that have and express opinions that make them vulnerable to disapproval by Big Tech companies.

“It’s focused on the cancel culture. So Stripe is our target here. You need to come to us, or you’re under the very real threat of being canceled,” Bongino told the Washington Examiner.

“Anyone who’s going to engage in any of this cancel culture totalitarianism, we’re going to expose and offer our services to the people you cancel,” he said.

AlignPay will specialize in credit, debit, and bank-to-bank transactions and will deliver its services at a similar price point to that of competitors such as Stripe, Square, and PayPal. The company says all of its payment transactions will be fully encrypted, and personally identifiable information will not be sold.

Bongino said that organizations with all backgrounds and political beliefs would be welcome to use the platform, including ones aligned with conservatives, such as anti-abortion groups and pro-gun rights organizations, but also liberal groups such as the Black Lives Matter organization or ‘Defund the Police’ groups. The only groups that will not be allowed on the platform are those involved in “any criminality,” said Bongino.

The platform has been created and funded by Bongino and three of his associates, Jeff Wernick, Eric Berger, and Jake Hoffman. The newly launched website says the company will “never pick sides on any issue,” but believes in “America, freedom, and protecting your economic opportunity.”

“It’s more than a business to us. It’s a movement. Many people are afraid of speaking out against the tech platforms because they control their ability to earn an income,” Wernick told the Washington Examiner.

AlignPay’s target, Stripe, which handles card payments for millions of online businesses and organizations, chose to kick Trump’s campaign website and online fundraising operations off its platform in January for violating its policies against encouraging violence, through his role in the Jan. 6th Capitol attack.

The financial-technology giant asked users not to accept payments for “high-risk” activities, including any organization that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property.”

Bongino said the real reason Trump was banned from Stripe was because of his controversial opinions and beliefs.

“They just don’t want conservatives’ business. Well, that’s fine. Conservatives don’t want them either,” Bongino said.

Trump hasn’t endorsed or committed to using AlignPay yet but is aware of its existence, Bongino said.

“So I want to give everyone an alternative. I don’t want this to happen to anyone, Trump or anyone else again. When you cut off someone’s financial lifeline, you cut off their entire website,” he added.

A number of Big Tech companies banned Trump from his social media accounts in January, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit.

Bongino said conservative organizations were particularly at risk of being banned by tech platforms, especially those that are well known and might generate notoriety.

Bongino, 46, a former Secret Service agent and a congressional candidate, is a prolific investor in tech startups, particularly ones popular with conservatives, such as social media platform Parler and video website Rumble.