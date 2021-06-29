http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/L3DakV5bvIg/

House Democrats blocked a motion Tuesday that would keep a federal government policy to deport illegal aliens quickly.

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) proposed a motion to block the advancement of the previous question on H. Res. 504. If the House blocked the previous question, the chamber could consider Herrell’s legislation, H.R. 471, the PAUSE Act of 2021. The bill would provide for stringent enforcement of Title 42, a public health order that allows the federal government to quickly expell illegal immigrants who may be spreading communicable diseases. It would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) from weakening the implementation of Title 42.

Democrats blocked the motion with 214 votes against Herrell’s motion and 195 votes in favor.

Herrell said on the House floor ahead of the vote that the legislation would help curb the migrant crisis unfolding under President Joe Biden’s administration:

Mr. Speaker, if the previous question is defeated, we will amend the rule to immediately consider my bill HR 471, the PAUSE Act which will preserve and protect Title 42 health restrictions at the border. The border is in flames. And this crisis is cruel, it’s costly, and it’s cowardice. Biden’s border crisis is harming my constituents and all Americans. Ranchers cannot let their children play outside for fear of cartel gunmen. In the past, people along the border on the American side in my district have been held at gunpoint, they’ve had vehicles stolen, some have even been kidnapped or worse. The first duty of a nation is to defend its border and its people. President Biden has been derelict in this duty. Whether it be from the pandemic that continues, or the violent criminals that cross our border in the dark of night.

The migrant crisis has continued to unfold under Biden’s watch. Over the last three months, there have been 170,000 border encounters and over 500,000 illegal alien border crossings.

Herrell’s floor speech follows reports finding that Biden may end Title 42.

The Trump Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented the order in March 2020 to discourage illegal immigration during the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats, immigration activists, and human rights groups, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have continued to lobby the Biden administration to eliminate Title 42.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also spoke in favor of Herrell’s bill:

Think from October to December 2020, in the previous administration there were 185,000 expulsions made under Title 42 which the Gentlelady from New Mexico just discussed. That was 85% of all encounters… Compare to the Biden administration since relaxing Title 42, not yet eliminating it although that’s allegedly coming, relaxing it, only 64% of encounters were enforced between February to April 2021 leaving 289,000 exceptions under Title 42… Border patrol is overrun. Our border is wide open between the ports of entry because the border patrol is processing people at border patrol centers in McAllen… Latin America and the Caribbean have the world’s highest death toll in proportion to population. With 33 million reported infections and a million reported deaths. Brazil leads the region, it leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported. Colombia’s reporting the highest rate of infection in South America. Guatemala’s at peak. Honduras is at 86% of peak…

“We need to enforce the full Title 42 authority and it’s an imperative for border and public health security and that is why we should defeat the previous question,” Roy added.

