https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/06/29/democrats-should-shut-up-and-listen-to-oakland-police-chiefs-emotional-response-to-devastating-budget-cuts-n404336
About The Author
Related Posts
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Attacks Federal Gov't, Appears to Take the Side of Alleged Antifa Killer
April 7, 2021
Three Children Knifed to Death in Los Angeles—Yet Border Kids and Gun Control Take Priority
April 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy