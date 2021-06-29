https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/did-fauci-lie-about-the-origins-of-wuhan-coronavirus-he-wont-show-up-to-explain-himself/

Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci was invited to testify Tuesday at a forum examining the origins of Wuhan coronavirus. Fauci, under fire for potentially perjuring himself in previous testimony about the pandemic, has declined an invitation from Republican lawmakers to attend.

“The left-wing media called it a ‘fringe conspiracy theory,’ Big Tech censored it, activists in white lab coats dismissed it and Democrats ignored it, but there is growing evidence Communist China started the pandemic, covered it up, and is responsible for the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide,” Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Ranking Member Steve Scalise and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer released in a statement about the forum. “Despite Speaker Pelosi’s efforts to create diversions and cover this up, the American people deserve the truth and are demanding accountability, and House Republicans will insist on getting these answers.”

“The American people deserve to know the truth, even if Washington Democrats refuse to seek it,” they continued.

Recently released emails belonging to Dr. Fauci and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act show he was told in January 2020 the virus looked like […]

