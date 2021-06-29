https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/dude-they-spy-on-all-of-us-jonah-goldbergs-smug-spoiler-alert-claiming-the-nsa-isnt-spying-on-tucker-carlson-backfires/

Remember when this guy wasn’t an annoying nag?

Yeah, we do too.

Sort of like Popehat … some of our best on the Right just sort of broke with four years of Trump.

*sigh*

As Twitchy readers know, a whistleblower informed Tucker Carlson the NSA is spying on him … so of course Jonah doesn’t want people believing this.

For some reason.

Maybe Jonah should look at his track record and rethink this tweet.

Just sayin’.

What he said.

Right? THAT NEVER HAPPENS.

Ouch.

Oof.

Not exactly holding our breath on this one.

***

Related:

Mama bear has her claws OUT and YAAAS! Bethany Mandel takes troll APART for calling people SOFT if they think masking children is cruel

‘He’s DEFINITELY not mad. Nope.’ (Oh, he IS!) Popehat’s old thread about Manhattan DA ‘rolling the dice’ on Trump case did NOT age well, at all

‘TRIPLE-dog dare ya’!’ Laura Ingraham has a SERIOUS challenge for Green New Deal and climate change harpies and BOOM

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...