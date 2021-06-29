https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/dude-they-spy-on-all-of-us-jonah-goldbergs-smug-spoiler-alert-claiming-the-nsa-isnt-spying-on-tucker-carlson-backfires/

Remember when this guy wasn’t an annoying nag?

Yeah, we do too.

Sort of like Popehat … some of our best on the Right just sort of broke with four years of Trump.

*sigh*

As Twitchy readers know, a whistleblower informed Tucker Carlson the NSA is spying on him … so of course Jonah doesn’t want people believing this.

For some reason.

Spoiler alert: The NSA isn’t spying on Tucker. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 29, 2021

Maybe Jonah should look at his track record and rethink this tweet.

Just sayin’.

They are spying on all of us, dude. That agency needs to be abolished along with about a hundred or so other evil bureaucracies of the deep state and you know it. — Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) June 29, 2021

What he said.

Or Trump. And Covid came from a bat sandwich. Hunter’s laptop wasn’t real. Etc. Etc. — Federalist Muskrat (@Muskrat__) June 29, 2021

That would be so out of character for the NSA! — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 29, 2021

Right? THAT NEVER HAPPENS.

Right, and the FBI wasn’t politically motivated to lie to get a FISA warrant. Just because crazy people say it, doesn’t mean there isn’t truth to something. — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) June 29, 2021

Do you get anything right? Like, ever? — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) June 29, 2021

Now that you say this I definitely believe it’s true. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 29, 2021

Ouch.

Exactly. That would be as far fetched as an IRS agent selectively leaking tax returns for political gain. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 29, 2021

Oof.

Narrator : they were in fact harvesting everyone’s data. — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) June 29, 2021

And you thought “conservative” Jonah Goldberg only hated Trump. lol — Todd Cefaratti 🛑 All Lives Matter (@ToddJCefaratti) June 29, 2021

Show your work. — cobra commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) June 29, 2021

Not exactly holding our breath on this one.

***

