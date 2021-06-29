https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/english-soccer-fans-sing-banned-wwii-song/

Posted by Kane on June 29, 2021 10:39 am

The speech gangsters in England tried to root out the WWII children’s song Ten RAF bombers. Fans will receive a one match ban if they’re caught. Looks like they will have to ban the whole country.

