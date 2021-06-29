https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/english-soccer-fans-sing-banned-wwii-song/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Come on England!!!
England – Germany today😊#ENGGER #ENG #England #Englandfans #10GermanBombers #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/MgDa3D7rmf
— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) June 29, 2021
The speech gangsters in England tried to root out the WWII children’s song Ten RAF bombers. Fans will receive a one match ban if they’re caught. Looks like they will have to ban the whole country.
🚨Breaking: The FA is urging fans not to sing the ‘10 German bombers’ song at Wembley, threatening fans with a stadium ban 🚨
England fans at Wembley today: pic.twitter.com/dJj9YA0QB1
— Dowles🏴 (@KieDowles) June 29, 2021
England fans outside Wembley. pic.twitter.com/TvpZlB8X9c
— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) June 29, 2021