As Twitchy reported, some schools in Oregon are being informed that asking students in math class to “show their work” is “white supremacy.” Why? Because it requires students to “worship the written word” as well as exhibit paternalism, both of which are building blocks of white supremacy culture. Suggested anti-racist alternatives to showing your work include having students “create TikTok videos, silent films, or cartoons about mathematical concepts or procedures.”

Here’s Maria Akinyele, Ph.D., explaining one of the reasons that education, as it is being practiced in the United States, is failing students of color. African Americans are a people of context, whereas dissecting and analyzing problems is very Western and European.

A New York k-12 educator suggests black students DO NOT think analytically. She states this is why “education is not working for students of color” in the US. This was part of an “anti-racist” discussion between NY educators. Critical Race Theory/ “anti-racism” is neo-racism. pic.twitter.com/Vcc8tpK1YM — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 28, 2021

We don’t know if she’s a K-12 educator. For this “Science of Black Teaching” video uploaded by Black on Black Education, she’s listed as an “Education Consultant and Black Education warrior.”

Here’s Thomas Chatterton Williams:

Essentially child abuse. Hard to imagine anything a genuine white racist could say that would be *more* damaging to the self-image and academic development of a young black child than this: https://t.co/Rd6Ki9Rshq — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 29, 2021

I can’t even imagine what would have happened if an “educator” tried to say something like this to my black father when I was a student. I feel like the space-time continuum would have ripped. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 29, 2021

It’s also especially pernicious to pretend that black Americans are somehow not “western,” as @NewLiberalsPod pointed out. This was Baldwin’s point, and Ellison’s and Murrays and many others’. US blacks aren’t *really* from elsewhere, in fact they predate most whites here. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 29, 2021

The problem is daunting. How can you ever be a good teacher when you step into the classroom with such a limited notion not only of your students but–fundamentally–of yourself? — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 29, 2021

Very sad but not surprised to say that actual white supremacists have entered the timeline approving of and building on this educator’s message. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 29, 2021

Racial stereotypes

First as tragedy

Then as farce — Sunset Ride (@RideSunset) June 29, 2021

That’s spot on — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 29, 2021

Any type of Identity centrism ends up diminishing the people it is meant to help. — James trevett (@jetreve) June 29, 2021

I teach analytic approaches to philosophical and legal questions. Over 36 years, I’ve taught thousands of students–both sexes, virtually all ethnic backgrounds. There is no group whose members are better or worse at learning these approaches or who struggle more to master them. — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) June 29, 2021

Mastery of analytic approaches and methods comes more easily to some individuals than to others. Some students attain it quickly. For some it is indeed a struggle. Most are somewhere in between. But in my experience the differences have nothing to do with sex, race, or ethnicity. — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) June 29, 2021

Dangerous to imply this stuff is genetic. — Bill Kearney (@billkearney6) June 29, 2021

Correct, it’s racist gibberish. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 29, 2021

Analytic thinking is a learned skill and doesn’t come naturally for humans of any race. Europeans need good instruction and much effort to learn calculus and statistics. Surely, Black students are capable of learning these skills. — Carey Haug (@haug_carey) June 29, 2021

Really rough to watch this and realize that a) this is done in the name of progress/equality when it’s so backwards and b) this sort of thinking will have such a negative and toxic effect on so many young minds – imagine what this does to their sense of self, self efficacy, etc. — Jonah Paquette (@doctorpaquette) June 29, 2021

It’s insulting to everyone of every race, it will lead to outcomes that hurt everyone of every race, and is easily disprovable by going outside for 5 minutes. So of course it’s conventional wisdom now. — Critical Poast Theory (@ILayabout) June 29, 2021

This is… heartbreaking. — Chris Tomalty 🌐 (@ChrisTomalty) June 29, 2021

Wow. This is utterly appalling. — Todd Pedlar (@tkped) June 29, 2021

Ironically, the woman in the video is making her argument analytically. — Trigger (@triggerx101) June 29, 2021

This sounds like an elaborate rationalization for K-12 public schools’ failure to give many Black kids (& Latinos, who weren’t raised with “Afro-centric epistemology”) the skills to succeed in the 21st century. Maybe educators who think like this need implicit bias training, too. — howardrgold (@howardrgold1) June 29, 2021

Big “Smithsonian” vibes. pic.twitter.com/me09zMqKVc — PixelatedBoot (stamping on a human face – forever) (@PixelatedBoot) June 29, 2021

Yep … even the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture put up a display of “whiteness,” such as following rigid time schedules and planning for the future.

Notice that absolutely no white progressives would take this approach with the schooling of their own children while they nod approvingly at morons like this. — CN (@comp_napper) June 29, 2021

