As Twitchy reported, some schools in Oregon are being informed that asking students in math class to “show their work” is “white supremacy.” Why? Because it requires students to “worship the written word” as well as exhibit paternalism, both of which are building blocks of white supremacy culture. Suggested anti-racist alternatives to showing your work include having students “create TikTok videos, silent films, or cartoons about mathematical concepts or procedures.”

Here’s Maria Akinyele, Ph.D., explaining one of the reasons that education, as it is being practiced in the United States, is failing students of color. African Americans are a people of context, whereas dissecting and analyzing problems is very Western and European.

We don’t know if she’s a K-12 educator. For this “Science of Black Teaching” video uploaded by Black on Black Education, she’s listed as an “Education Consultant and Black Education warrior.”

Here’s Thomas Chatterton Williams:

Yep … even the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture put up a display of “whiteness,” such as following rigid time schedules and planning for the future.

