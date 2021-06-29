https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/exploring-shadow-president-barack-obamas-past-can-reveal-what-he-has-planned-for-america/

Share the truth

OBAMA’S 3RD TERM

Not long ago, the man with the deliberately hidden history said he would love to sit in his basement wearing his sweats with a microphone speaking into the ear piece of his surrogate in the Oval Office. I bet you thought that was just a joke though, didn’t you?

OBAMA WAS BORN HERE IN HAWAII

Our 44th President of these United States of America was born here in Hawaii. As far as I’m concerned, there really is no doubt about that. But, that leaves us with the issue of why he went to such time and expense to cover up his certificate of live birth.

On August 4, 1961, Stanley Ann Dunham gave birth to a male child at Kapi`olani Maternity and Gynecological Hospital, now known as Kapi`olani Medical Center for Women and Children in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was given the name Barack Hussein Obama II after her husband, a foreign student from Kenya.

But, only the actual birth certificate would reveal whose name appears as the father of the child. Few have seen that birth certificate tightly held by the Hawaii Department of Health. The Hawaii Health Department official who verified the authenticity of certified copies of the birth certificate died in a small plane crash a couple years after doing so off the Island of Moloka`i.

I may actually have been one of the first people to call the Hawaii Department of Health back in 2007 when I first learned that U.S. Senator from Illinois Barack Obama, who was running for President, had been born here in Hawaii, a fact I had not previously heard about. The Hawaii Health Department official with whom I spoke on the phone politely told me that information could be released only to members of his family.

This is most definitely NOT a so-called “birther” article.

As we move on to other circumstances in the early life of our 44th President, just keep this birth certificate issue in the back of your mind and we will revisit it later.

OBAMA GREW UP IN INDONESIA, NOT IN KENYA

After breaking up with Barack Hussein Obama, Stanley Ann Dunham wed her second husband Lolo Soetoro of Indonesia in 1965. Two years later, she took young Barry as he was called then to live with them in Jakarta.

Digressing just a bit, let’s just note that Ann Dunham stopped using her given first name which she apparently had imposed upon her by her father Stanley Dunham who hoped she would be a boy. Young Barry later began using his legal name Barack, but more about that later.

While living in Jakarta, elementary school-age Barry Soetoro was considered Muslim as Islam was the religion of his stepfather and children were considered to be the same religion as their male parent. While there, he was attended to by his transgender nanny.

This disparity of value systems stayed with young Barry after he left Indonesia.

His Jakarta experience obviously is also the source of his later-in-life assertion that the Muslim call to prayer is the most beautiful sound on earth. His affinities for the Islamic world have always been readily apparent.

BARRY OBAMA MOVES BACK TO HONOLULU

In 1971, Ann Dunham brought young Barry back to Hawaii where he lived with his grandparents Stanley and Madelyn Dunham, with most of his youth spent at the 12-story Punahou Circle Apartments at 1617 S. Beretania St. in the Makiki District of Honolulu. This is about a mile south of the square building that is the Hawaii State Capitol.

I’ve been by that area many times and it is not a quiet residential neighborhood. Directly across the busy, well-trafficked street is the historic Central Union Church, which I have personally been to twice, the first for a wedding and the last for a funeral. The latter occasion was more than a decade before our 44th President took office and nobody here back then really had heard of the Honolulu native who later attained that pinnacle of American politics.

From the apartment where Barry stayed with his white grandparents, he was only a couple blocks from the hospital where he was born and another short walking distance beyond that to the prestigious and extremely expensive Punahou School where he was enrolled.

Meanwhile his mother Ann Dunham continued to pursue her career in cultural anthropology in far-flung locales such as Indonesia and Pakistan. Ann Dunham died at the young age of 52 in 1995.

FRANK MARSHALL DAVIS MAY BE BARACK OBAMA’S BIOLOGICAL FATHER

So, Barry’s adult guardianship during his years in Hawaii was provided by his grandparents Stanley and Madelyn. Stanley was close friends with an African-American man named Frank Marshall Davis. Young Barry spent a lot of time in the presence of Davis.

This is important on several levels. Frank Marshall Davis, who died in 1987, was the most essential ingredient in the formation of the man who was to leave Hawaii and pursue his ambitions far beyond these islands. Without delving too much into the background of our 44th President’s mentor, the influences included a Communist view of society, pornographic inclinations and drug usage. Obama has been open about his involvement in the Punahou choom gang. But he has not been as candid about the other things he learned at Frank Marshall Davis’s knee.

Apart from his political and social proclivities, Frank Marshall Davis’s influence over the young man was instrumental as well in his choice of leaving Hawaii for Chicago, where Davis himself had spent some of his younger years. It is also apparent that Davis was the main determinant of young Obama’s self-identity.

Living in the household of his white grandparents and being sent by them to a prestigious and expensive private school, Punahou, he realized that in multi-ethnic, multi-racial Hawaii, he was seen as an African-American, not as a haole. When he went to Chicago, he became a community organizer. He sought to insert himself into identity politics.

At this point, remember our earlier discussion about why such effort was made to prevent the release of the actual birth certificate from 1961. It very well may have to do with the name of the father. It was socially acceptable for Ann Dunham to marry Barack Hussein Obama and name her son after him.

When Neil Abercrombie, who had known both of our 44th President’s parents at University of Hawaii, was elected Governor of Hawaii in 2010, he soon thereafter indicated that he was amenable to releasing the birth certificate publicly. It didn’t take long before he withdrew that suggestion.

Perhaps some may consider it a moot point now that the 22nd Amendment has limited the person on that birth certificate to two terms as President of the United States. But, it does appear most likely that he was a natural born citizen of the United States, born in this country to a U.S. citizen mother.

The reason that Barack Obama doesn’t want you to see his original certificate of live birth is that it would reveal the name of his actual biological father. The best way for him to dispute that his father is Frank Marshall Davis is to release the document even belatedly.

You were a rather mediocre basketball player at Punahou, Mr. 44th President, but the ball is once again in your court.

The most blameworthy person in this whole scenario is Barack Obama’s white grandfather Stanley Dunham who allowed his young daughter to come in contact with a Communist pervert drug dealer and then caused his grandson to fall prey to the same man. Stanley, Madelyn, Stanley Ann, Barack Sr and Frank have all been gone for years. They are not here to set the record straight. But America needs and deserves to know who it was that actually sat in the Oval Office from 2009 to 2017.

OBAMA WAS NOT A KENYAN CITIZEN, BUT HE MAY HAVE CARRIED AN INDONESIAN PASSPORT

Perhaps more important and something that has never really been examined closely is whether young Barry Soetoro ever relinquished his U.S. citizenship while living in Jakarta with an Indonesian stepfather.

Has anyone ever really reviewed college records to determine whether he ever received tuition assistance as a foreign student? That is a rhetorical question because you know that the liberal American media has never been curious about such matters. They wouldn’t want to be accused of racism!

I can tell you from personal experience that a person who has equal quantum of black ancestry and Filipino ancestry accepts his or her Filipino heritage as well. The same is true with one who is black and Native American. But, why does Barack Obama consider himself black and totally ignore the other half of his background, his mother and his grandparents who raised him in Hawaii?

After moving from Occidental College in Los Angeles to Columbia University in New York, in 1981 young Obama made a 3-week trip with his college roommate to his friend’s home country: Pakistan. This is important to look at [though it has not been truly explored to date], for several reasons, one of which is whether he may have used an Indonesian passport when it was precarious for a U.S. citizen to travel to that area in Southwest Asia.

After visiting his mother in Indonesia, he traveled on to Pakistan and stayed in places such as Karachi & Hyderabad. Remember that the Russians had invaded neighboring Afghanistan two years earlier and the whole area was in turmoil then as it is now but for somewhat different reasons.

Vying for the Democrat nomination in 2008, Obama sought to boost his foreign policy credentials vis-á-vis both Hillary Clinton and John McCain by boasting that having visited Pakistan, he knew the difference between Sunni and Shia Islam even before becoming a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Pakistan at the time of Obama’s visit in 1981 was under martial law. It was a base of the Islamic Jihad against the Russian invaders of Afghanistan. Many young African-Americans who were fascinated with the Jihad found their way to Pakistan.

The chances are that not 1% of the people reading this have even heard of Obama’s trip 40 years ago to the Islamic terrorist hotbed of Pakistan. If Americans were not allowed to go there and he conveniently had an Indonesian passport … well, ask yourself why nobody is asking these questions, nor did they when it really mattered before he was elected twice to the highest office in the United States of America. Neither his eligibility nor his allegiance were ever scrutinized.

OBAMA WAS GIVEN A BYE; HE WAS NEVER CHALLENGED ON HIS RECORD BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER HIS PRESIDENCY

That has to change.

Consideration needs to be given to Obama’s order to kill Osama bin Laden, his lack of response in Benghazi and his fascination for mosques in such far-flung locales as his childhood Indonesia, in Malaysia and in Turkey.

Very few analyses these days present information that has not previously been considered, so now we shall look at one rather intriguing situation that may be coincidence … or not. If coincidence, the odds of its occurrence would be absolutely astronomical.

The Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is the holiest spot in Islam. Muslims all over the world bow in that direction when they pray to Allah. Four years ago, I read that Mecca is located at 21° North Latitude. My first thought was that so is Honolulu, Hawaii. So, I did a little research using a GPS program.

I found that the Kaaba is precisely at 21.4225° N Lat, so I looked at O`ahu to see where that exact line would run across this island, thinking particularly of my own residence (which I won’t specify the location of here). But as I looked across the island of O`ahu from east to west, I saw that precise latitude runs through the community of Kailua on the windward side.

I was actually stunned as I zoomed in and saw that 21.4225° N Lat is right at the vacation rental, 53 Kailuana Place in Kailua, in which Barack Obama stayed during his visits home to Hawaii. The exact spot is at the corner of the beach right by the rental property. He has also stayed nearby with access to the same beach.

This data has been verified and re-verified numerous times.

WRAPPING IT UP

We see that the young man who went by the name Barry Soetoro and then Barry Obama, when he went on to a political future in Chicago and married Michelle, reverted to his birth name of Barack Obama. The metamorphosis from adolescent to adult is epitomized in this choice.

The man who vowed to, and in fact did, fundamentally change the United States of America owes much of his worldview and his consequent agenda to his early years in Hawaii and Indonesia. Both the family members and his mentor Frank Marshall Davis that he spent his formative years with greatly influenced the President and Commander-in-Chief that he would become.

I often wonder whether he is even aware that his Hawaii vacation home is at the precise latitude of the Kaaba in Mecca. He probably is not. There’s no indication, certainly no proof, that this was a conscious decision on his part.

But what are the chances of such a coincidence? Hawaii folks love to visit Las Vegas where gambling is legal as it is not here. I’m not really a betting man, but:

What would be the odds against the President of the United States who had early Islamic influences staying in a house in a direct line to Mecca?

The natural-born requirement which the Framers of the United States Constitution applied to all who will serve as President was to ensure his or her sole allegiance to this country and none other. Complying with that criterion but considering oneself a citizen of the world who does not believe in American exceptionalism was an anomaly to be avoided. That’s why these considerations are still important in 2021 even though the new incumbent is his protégé with additional problematic issues.

OBAMA’S HEART WILL NEVER BE IN HAWAII

As of this writing, Barack Obama still lives the easy life in Washington DC and has a Presidential Library going up in Chicago, but he is also planning a new luxurious residence on the beach at Waimanalo here on the island of O`ahu … with or without the proper zoning and permits. Since he’s never been held accountable or required to comply before, who would seriously expect him to do so now?

Are you going to tell Barack Hussein Obama II that he can’t do whatever he wants to do? Don’t hold your breath for Hawaii Governor David Ige or Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to buck the trend any better than Neil Abercrombie dared to do. Politicians don’t get where they are by having the intestinal fortitude to stand up to prima donnas like Obama.

EPILOGUE

The young man known as Barry Soetoro in Indonesia and Barry Obama in Hawaii became 44th President of the United States Barack Obama. He was influenced by a myriad of factors during his formative years which we have briefly reviewed here. A much deeper exploration of his Hawaii nexus needs to be undertaken for the sake of history as well as to serve as a lesson that we must better vet our future leaders.

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

