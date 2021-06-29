https://thefederalist.com/2021/06/29/twitter-censors-video-of-mother-describing-daughters-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects/

Twitter censored a video from Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s Monday press conference that depicts a mother discussing her daughter’s adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maddie de Garay, a 12-year-old girl from Cincinnati, Ohio, was hospitalized several times after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She participated in a clinical trial from December 2020 to January 2021. In a now-censored clip shared on Twitter, Maddie’s mother Stephanie discussed what happened after Maddie was vaccinated.

“On January 20th, Maddie received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a participant in the clinical trial for 12 -and -15-year-olds. Stephanie said. “All three of our kids volunteered and were excited to participate in the trial as a way to help us all return to normal life. My husband works in the medical field and I have a degree in electrical engineering. We are pro-vaccine and pro-science — which is why we agreed to let Maddie and her two older brothers volunteer for the trial.”

“She had painful electrical shocks down her neck and spine that forced her to walk hunched over,” Stephanie said. “She had extreme pain in her fingers and toes, and it actually made them turn white, and they were cold whenever you touched them.”

12-year-old Maddie was enrolled in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. She’s now in a wheelchair, has an NG tube, and is suffering from severe memory loss, along with many other issues. pic.twitter.com/4Y4KHR1AXo — Izzy (@izzy_b911) June 29, 2021

As of this writing, Twitter has blocked users from engaging with the post. A note under the video says, “This tweet is misleading. Find out why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.” The link directs to a page that says, “Scientists and public health experts say that vaccines are safe for most people.”

Sen. Johnson told The Federalist this is another example of Big Tech “censoring the truth.”

“Why can’t Twitter handle the truth? These stories deserve to be seen, heard, and taken seriously,” Johnson said. “We all celebrated the fact that we have a vaccine for COVID-19. The internet could have been a force for good in disseminating useful information between doctors during the pandemic. Instead, Big Tech censors information on early treatment and has now sunk so low that they censor the true stories of sick people who need help.”

“Big Tech continues to arrogantly suppress the free exchange of medical information and lives have been lost as a result,” Johnson said.

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment to The Federalist on why the platform censored the video.

