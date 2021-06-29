https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60dc4eb0bbafd42ff5870f45
Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with the authorities reporting 669 new deaths, the highest daily tally in the pandemic. Russia has struggled to cop…
Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors i…
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer during last week’s Black Sea incident…
A 7-year-old Taiwanese boy has died after being repeatedly slammed by his coach and others at a judo class…
Kim Jong-un has revealed that North Korea is facing a “great crisis,” as he dismisses party officials for neglect of duty over their failure to implement measures to protect citizens from the impact o…