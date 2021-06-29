https://www.oann.com/feds-waller-says-he-would-not-rule-out-2022-rate-hike/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=feds-waller-says-he-would-not-rule-out-2022-rate-hike

June 29, 2021

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said he has a very optimistic view of the economy, and though he declined to say when he thinks the Fed should start raising interest rates, he said it’s not impossible it could be next year.

“The unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to really continue at a very high rate, before we would take seriously a rate hike in 2022, but I’m not ruling it out,” Waller told Bloomberg TV in his first public comments since the Fed met earlier this month.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

