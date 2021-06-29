https://thepostmillennial.com/texas-dad-shoots-peeping-tom-found-masturbating-outside-daughters-bedroom-window

A father shot an alleged “Peeping Tom” who he claimed was looking into his daughter’s bedroom window in northwest Harris County, Texas, late Sunday night.

According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a husband and wife confronted an intoxicated man touching himself outside the couple’s young daughter’s bedroom window around 10 p.m. Sunday, reported local outlet KTRK-TV.

The little girl screamed when she spotted the man and the parents came running outside, both armed with handguns, and attempted to detain the man, according to deputies. Both are licensed handgun carriers, officials noted.

According to the father, both he and the mother demanded the man lie down in the yard and wait for authorities to arrive. The man did not comply, he said, and walked across the street to the nearby Valero gas station.

The armed couple followed the man and the wife held the suspect outside the gas station while the husband went inside and asked the clerk to call 911, deputies stated. That’s when the man wrestled the handgun out of the wife’s hands and pointed it at her, law enforcement reported.

Out of fear that the man was going to start shooting, the dad opened fire, shooting the man three times, deputies stated. However, when ABC13 spoke to the father, he said he believed he shot the man four times: twice in the chest, once in the stomach, and another time in the side.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Deputies stated that the incident will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for a grand jury review.

The daughter had complained in the past about seeing someone watching her through the window, but the parents didn’t believe her at the time, the father said.





