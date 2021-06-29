https://www.the-sun.com/news/3180016/portsmouth-fire-department-shooting-firefighter-down/

A FIREFIGHTER responding to a call in Virginia was gunned down, along with a second victim.

Fire and rescue services responded to a call about downed wires just after 9pm on Monday evening, before a suspect started shooting, and a suspect is in custody, reports say.

One firefighter was rushed to hospital, where they are now in table condition.

Another civilian was also gunned down and rushed for help, however their condition is unknown.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

MOGUL TRAGEDY John McAfee ‘DID kill himself’ despite conspiracies, autopsy reportedly shows FLOATING PLAGUE Covid ‘zombie’ bodies rise from graves on Indian beach in harrowing pics SURF STAR Who was surfing legend Greg Noll and what was his cause of death? Breaking QUAKE TERROR Screams as 3.9 magnitude tremor rocks houses in San Francisco MIAMI MISERY Miami collapse death toll rises to 11 as pic shows CRACKS in sister condo KILLER COP PLEA Chauvin ‘to explain why he killed George Floyd in PLEA deal with Feds’

One person told News3 that they heard four gunshots, however that has not been confirmed by cops.

The outlet reported that a woman said a tree limb fell onto her father and brother’s house, which is presumed to be the reason that firefighters responded.

She went on to claim that her brother was the civilian who was shot, and that the man who was arrested was his neighbor. However, this has not been confirmed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

