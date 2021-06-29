https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/former-ag-bill-barr-is-yet-another-trump-official-who-turns-out-to-be-nothing-more-than-a-rino/

It’s now come out that President Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr has stated that claims of a stolen election are a joke, even going so far as to using the expletive: bull****. President Trump responded in a statement, referring to Barr as a RINO who refused to do his job and enforce the election laws.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Donald Trump presidency was that he surrounded himself with Deep State operatives from the RINO wing of the Republican Party. Throughout his time in the White House, it was a revolving door of traitors coming in and out of his administration. As my good friend Matt Couch has said several times, I trust President Trump… it’s those around him that are the problem.

Now, among the America First crowd, there are two different viewpoints when it comes to Trump cozying up to the establishment Republicans who repeatedly stepped him in the back.

The first would be the “Trust the Plan” crowd, who say that Trump brings the Deep State into his inner circles in order to expose them for the corrupt politicians that they truly are. If this is the case, he’s actually being effective, as we are seeing those that leave the Trump team go on to show themselves to be Deep State operatives and working subversively against Team Trump.

The other viewpoint is that there is no plan and that President Trump has been choosing the wrong people to surround himself with. This would make sense, especially in light of the revelations that Sidney Powell was kept out of the White House by President Trump’s staff, refusing to allow her to meet with the president to discuss Election Fraud.

Whichever way you look at it, the Deep State is getting exposed. Whether President Trump is playing 5D Chess or not, the results are the same. We see that Mike Pence, Bill Barr and the whole lot were working against President Trump throughout his presidency. We, as the American people, cannot tolerate this. That means we don’t ever vote for these RINOs, support their PACs or even buy their books.

The 2020 Election was stolen. That is a fact. Bill Barr should have investigated the fraud, both prior to the election and after. Instead, he refused. This shows us his true colors. He’s not on our side of this fight. Let’s put Barr in the RINO category and move on to promote actual conservatives who love this country.

