http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wqu6yeKYXos/

Tucker Carlson claimed on Monday night that his communications are being monitored by the NSA “in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Carlson told viewers a whistleblower from the U.S. government reached out to his show “to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

“Now, that’s a shocking claim, and ordinarily we’d be skeptical of it,” he continued.

Carlson told viewers that the evidence they have of this is that “the whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails, there’s no other possible source for that information, period.”

[NEW: White House Dismisses Tucker Carlson’s NSA Spying Claim]

He continued on to say “spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy” and that “they are definitely doing it to us.”

“This is scary and we need to stop it right away,” Carlson added.

His commentary almost immediately received skepticism and mockery:

Tucker is making serious accusations with no proof and is basing corroboration on a story he allegedly is working on that none of us know about. Maybe his comms were picked up. We know DOJ collected comms of journos during Obama and Trump presidencies. pic.twitter.com/JQCYuURNpt — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 29, 2021

Spoiler alert: The NSA isn’t spying on Tucker. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 29, 2021

Obviously Tucker Carlson isn’t credible but I’m lol’ing at the idea of finding out about about an ongoing classified signals operation via FOIA https://t.co/dARvC4dhA1 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 29, 2021

In the segment Carlson also touched on recent comments from President Joe Biden about the threat of white supremacy in the United States, claiming he spoke to FBI agents who said there have been “so few crimes committed by avowed white supremacists” the bureau considered dismantling the office that investigates those groups.

“Americans are, in fact, much more likely to die from a lightning strike than at the hands of a white supremacist,” Carlson said. “White supremacy may be ugly, many opinions are, but it is not a meaningful threat to the nation.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

