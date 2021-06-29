https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/gas-prices-hit-7-year-high-stations-run-fuel-going-4th-july-weekend/

Gas prices hit a 7-year high as stations run out of fuel going into the 4th of July weekend.

But at least there’s no mean tweets.

The US national average price for regular gas is $3.10 per gallon – up 42% from this time last year.

“Today, 89 percent of US gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said Jeanette McGee, a AAA spokesperson reported the New York Post. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”

TRENDING: Milkmaid Jill Biden Gets Cover of Vogue After They Ignored Supermodel Melania For Five Years

The New York Post reported:

Gas stations across the country are facing fuel shortages, driving prices to a seven-year high as more than 40 million Americans prepare to hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas hit $3.09 on Monday, the highest price Americans have been asked to shell out ahead of the holiday weekend since 2014, according to data from the American Automobile Association. There are now reports of stations running dry or dangerously low as shipments are delayed in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Colorado and Iowa as well as Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.

“It used to be an afterthought for station owners to schedule truck deliveries. Now it’s job No. 1,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, which tracks prices for AAA, told CNN.

“What I’m worried about for July is the increased demand works out to about 2,500 to 3,000 more deliveries needed every day. There just aren’t the drivers to do that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

