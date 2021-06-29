http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xiHwd1Kx0tg/story

The probe is separate from the investigation into his activities in Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is facing a federal inquiry over possible improper lobbying for Turkey, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Justice Department’s inquiry is separate from the criminal investigation into Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine, the source said.

An attorney for Giuliani could not be reached for comment, but the former New York City mayor has previously denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

It wasn’t immediately clear when this inquiry, first reported by Bloomberg, began.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.