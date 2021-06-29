https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/gop-rep-paul-gosar-tells-cnns-manu-raju-that-i-have-no-idea-whats-going-on-with-regard-to-fundraiser-with-nick-fuentes/

Earlier today, we told you about GOP Rep. Paul Gosar’s upcoming fundraising event with white supremacist, antisemitic Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

A sitting member of Congress fundraising with AFPAC. That’s where we are. And he sits on committees. This is from a Telegram channel linked to Nick Fuentes. Telegram is a conspiracy & white nationalist fantasy land—that’s where Gosar hangs evidently. A dangerous time. pic.twitter.com/KNFe8otj31 — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 29, 2021

Amid the criticism, Gosar feigned ignorance while also painting Fuentes as just a young conservative who loves America.

Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left https://t.co/EJAZopO2pI — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 29, 2021

So, it seems that after having the night to sleep on it, Gosar has changed his tune somewhat, at least according to CNN’s Manu Raju:

Just asked why he’s appearing with a white supremacist, Gosar said: “I have no idea what’s going on.” He added: “There’s no fundraiser that I know of on Friday.” I asked him if he would appear with Fuentes at all, and he didn’t answer directly. https://t.co/EU51aG1Y1X — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 29, 2021

From @mkraju: Rep. Gosar, asked why Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes is claiming he’s holding a fundraiser for him, says, “I have no idea what’s going on.” He added: “There’s no fundraiser that I know of on Friday.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2021

Does Gosar need to have a talk with an intern? Or is he just lying?

As we pointed out in our earlier post, Gosar does have a history of palling around with Fuentes.

Gosar spoke at an event with Fuentes in February. GOP leaders said nothing. He compared Ashli Babbitt to Martin Luther King and falsely claimed she was executed in May. GOP leaders said nothing. He shared a promotional video for Fuentes in June. Still nothing. Now this https://t.co/KJNZISVku2 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 29, 2021

Something else working against Gosar is his reported remark about knowing nothing of a fundraiser on Friday. The announcement for the event didn’t mention a date for the fundraiser. It only said that the time and location would be announced on Thursday, July 1.

“I know of no fundraiser on Friday.” “Who said anything about Friday?” — Trombone Joe Jackson 🌼 Dandelion Picker 🌼 (@5hoele55) June 29, 2021

We didn’t say anything about Friday.

Such bs. If he wasn’t doing it, why did he defend doing it on Twitter? If he wasn’t doing it, why didn’t he simply say no? https://t.co/ktA6KMy6NL — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 29, 2021

If Paul Gosar wasn’t planning to do a fundraiser with Fuentes, why did he defend doing a fundraiser with Fuentes? https://t.co/udGmZ5Dbw0 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 29, 2021

This whole thing is definitely weird, but any way you slice it, Paul Gosar looks bad. Really bad.

“I’m just an unfrozen anti-semitic caveman congressman” https://t.co/jE4Y03CcWa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2021

If he has no idea what’s going on, he needs to be relieved if his job. — NotInKansasAnymore (@mk8brown) June 29, 2021

It’s difficult not to come to that conclusion.

Here’s what the RNC reportedly has to say about this:

When Rep. Gosar appeared at the America First conference in Feb. the RNC said, “We condemn it in the strongest possible terms.” Amid reports he’s doing a fundraiser with AF leader Nick Fuentes, the RNC ‘reaffirmed’ that statement to the @dcexaminer.https://t.co/Ovrd4QaZFL — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) June 29, 2021

How about the House GOP?

.@DrPaulGosar is playing coy about his association w/ the terribly sick @NickJFuentes so I had their promotional flyer revised to better reflect who they are I don’t expect Gosar to change course because he’s been in bed with Fuentes for a while. But @GOPLeader, nothing to say? pic.twitter.com/PrfjrLlJtH — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 29, 2021

This might indeed be a good time for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to weigh in.

