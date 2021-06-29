https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/gwen-berry-retweets-joe-walsh/

Gwen Berry, the Olympian we told you about on Sunday and Monday who suggested organizers of the Track & Field Team Trials waited to play the national anthem until the exact moment she was on the medal stand just to mess with her, shared this tweet defending her protest from none other than conservative Joe Walsh:

Well, this was a clue:

She turned her back on the flag and scowled while the National Anthem was played. That was the first clue, Joe. https://t.co/DdFhM0hjY3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2021

And remember when Walsh said this just wasn’t some “silly civic ritual”?

There’s nothing silly about the Flag. There’s nothing silly about the Anthem. Standing at attention for both is not a silly civic ritual. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 27, 2017

Or this take:

Live in any other country and you won’t make the millions you make here. So how do u say thanks? You sit on your ass during the Anthem. Smh — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 24, 2017

Does she even deserve to be in the Olympics?

If you don’t stand for our National Anthem, you don’t deserve to play football. #BoycottNFLhttps://t.co/TSqwCcFxXS — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 5, 2016

And wait until Berrty sees what he thinks about Colin Kaepernick:

A week ago, Army Sgt Maj Timothy Bolyard was killed in Afghanistan. Most Americans have no idea who he is. A week ago, Nike made Colin Kaepernick the face of their business. Everybody knows who he is. That’s wrong. Timothy Bolyard is a hero. He really did sacrifice everything. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 9, 2018

We’re pretty sure Berry would say her platform is the same as Kapernick’s:

Kaepernick’s platform is people who hate Cops and hate America. https://t.co/Ttdsrt3M9Y — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 6, 2017

Note: He may have changed his tune on Trump, but he’s been calling out Kaepernick both before and after the 2016 election:

Tonight’s Podcast: Media says Trump is divisive, stupid people will elect Hillary, Kaepernick is stupid, more. https://t.co/oVUNQPPlVT #TCOT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 30, 2016

A “jackass,” even:

This cop is a true American! Not that jackass Colin Kaepernick! https://t.co/JXqD1PwKbT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 17, 2016

Walsh says he defends Kapernick even though he doesn’t agree with him:

.@rolmeda Rafael, I’ve said lots of times that Kaepernick had a right to kneel. I criticized WHY he did it, but defend his RIGHT to do it. https://t.co/GIphww4pvf — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 13, 2017

But he’s also in favor of people getting canceled over their anthem protests, so it’s all a bit confusing:

NASCAR team owners threaten to fire any employee who kneels during the Anthem. Damn straight. Love me some NASCAR. https://t.co/QvaDJlo6Eb — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 25, 2017

Maybe the U.S. Olympic team should make her stand for the anthem? It’s what he wanted the NFL to do:

How about instead you make your players stand during the National Anthem? Just a thought. https://t.co/S80JZurQfv — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 11, 2016

***

