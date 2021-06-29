https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/06/29/hhs-secretary-visited-fort-bliss-emergency-shelter-for-unaccompanied-minors-avoided-the-real-border-crisis-n399486

We see a pattern developing here. The Biden administration knows it has to at least fake some interest in the crisis at the southern border. Kamala and Dick Durbin made a trip to El Paso last week to get some photo ops and check the box. On Monday HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made the same trip to visit an emergency shelter that houses unaccompanied minors on Fort Bliss. The shelter is under investigation for less than adequate care of the children.

Last week I wrote about the shelter at Fort Bliss. Panic attacks and reports of the young migrants harming themselves, even attempting suicide out of desperation, and bouts of depression are being reported. The Biden administration housed 4,000 migrant children at the shelter in May. The number is down to 790 boys now, according to Becerra. The claim that only boys are left is interesting, given that just last week, girls were being interviewed there. The shelter housed both boys and girls. Where did all the girls go? One story that was being told of the shelter’s conditions and the children there was that of a 13-year-old girl from Honduras.

There are conflicting messages coming from the Biden administration about conditions at this tented shelter at Fort Bliss. When Kamala was in El Paso last week, she didn’t bother to go to Fort Bliss and see for herself what the situation on the ground is for these children sent here without adults. She said she wanted HHS to open an investigation. And, just like that, Becerra announced a quick trip to Fort Bliss. He arrived Monday and after a quick visit, left. Like Kamala, he didn’t bother to go to the actual border in El Paso. Nor did he go to the epicenter of the Biden border crisis, the Rio Grande Valley. If they don’t see it with their own eyes, it doesn’t exist, right? As far as I know, this is Becerra’s first trip to such a facility.

Becerra said after a visit to the temporary shelter that the government can’t close the site yet because of the need to ensure that children have a place to stay when they arrive at the border other than Border Patrol facilities. “When we demobilize is something that we’re working on,” he said. But he added that HHS is proud that fewer children are in the facility and that they are reunited with their families. He said his agency has a better system in place for processing the children and improved coordination with Custom Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security, but noted, “It’s still juggling, lots of different balls in the air.” “We will do what we can to continue to search for licensed beds and care facilities” elsewhere, he said during a conference call from the military base after his tour.

Becerra was busy providing cover for the administration and attempting to put the situation in a good light – things are getting better. Kamala was the bad cop to Becerra’s good cop routine. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was in Kamala’s small entourage last week in El Paso, said that Becerra was ordered to get a handle on the situation. What took so long? We know, according to Team Biden, there is no crisis on the border and if there is one, it’s because of the bad Orange Man (who actually had illegal migration under control) and now everything is getting better. The truth is that these are Biden’s kids in cages yet now there are no big Congressional delegations of Democrats making the trip to the southern border and crying for cameras outside the shelters – not in El Paso, and not in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Biden administration was supposed to be so much better at dealing with the flood of migrants at the southern border. They told us they would open shelters and care for both minors and adults in a humane and compassionate way. They care. The truth is that the administration has sent mixed messages about the border and scrambled to find beds for the tens of thousands coming across each month. The shelters are overcrowded and personnel is overwhelmed. The administration is relying heavily on volunteers to work in the shelters. There are not enough licensed foster care facilities to handle the abundance of children needing a place to stay. Trump sent them back and somehow we are to believe that having children languish in large warehouse-like facilities is more compassionate than being sent back to their families and relatives in their home countries.

Mr. Becerra said the tent shelters were better than the alternative. “The point is that when I took office we had a number of kids, thousands of kids at CBP holding detention centers that weren’t supposed to be there. We quickly did what we had to do to find a place for these children that was safe and healthy,” he said.

There is nothing to see here, just move along. Becerra said there are currently fourteen other emergency sites for child migrants across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

