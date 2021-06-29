https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/i-wont-be-pathologized-for-being-white-man-resigns-from-school-district-over-white-privilege-training/

This is quite a letter to the Manchester School District, aka “The Temple of Equity,” from Daniel Concannon, who addresses his resignation letter to “Human Wedgie McGee,” the program director of something called the 21CCLC Program.

“As a Transfeminine-Sprectasexual-Non-Libidonist-Subaru-Forester-Basset-Hound-Hybrid with a mixtape of surgical errors for genitals, I am non binarily outraged at Manchester School District’s stunning failure at inclusivity of Soft Butch, Stone Butch, Panromantic, Genderormant, Cupiosexual, Trigender, Polygender, Demigender, and Left-of-Center peoples, and I call for the resignation and immediate gender reassignment surgery of Superintendent Goldhardt, Chief Equity Officer (lmao) Steady, and all other District Administrators and Board of School Committee members responsible for this wanton toxicity that, though obviously acceptable to treat mere cisnormative Whites with, is supposed to be spared those that share fellowship in the cultural revolution, adopt abstract and performative identities, and list pronouns after their names.”

Whew. Don’t know if he’ll be using that two-week notice or if he’ll be let go immediately.

My name is Daniel Concannon. Attached is my resignation from Manchester School District in response to their “White Privilege” training. I won’t be pathologized for being White.

I won’t be pathologized for being normal. Neither should you. pic.twitter.com/sqclu5K95t — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

Further thoughts to follow up on my resignation in response to Manchester School District’s “White Privilege Training:” pic.twitter.com/CwO4UlFyvs — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

This is the original Human Resources complaint I filed with Manchester School District and the Board of School Committee after being required to complete “White Privilege Training:” pic.twitter.com/jIPmWHeLZz — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

This is the “400 words or less” public comment I submitted to the Board of School Committee after Manchester School District required me to complete “White Privilege Training” and then lied to the public and to employees, claiming it was not mandatory: pic.twitter.com/jks6YJSo9E — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

This is the automated email reply running on my Manchester School District email account right now, that will remain there until they terminate it: pic.twitter.com/1pBGj2k9a5 — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

But honestly, as a Manchester resident, why are my tax dollars going toward “white privilege training” when we have a MAJOR homeless issue downtown? Money poorly spent. — Kuhrissuh Kurayyyy (@_KrissaKray_) June 29, 2021

NH just made this type of training illegal, yes?

Why resign? — Julie Ann in NH (@NHHome12) June 28, 2021

There’s some watered down language from HB544 that passed – it will do nothing. This will continue.

Resigning is more visible than quietly remaining, trying to push back from within until I’m fired. Normal people need to see that there are other normal people that won’t take this — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

That’s quite the resignation letter.

