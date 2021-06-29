https://therightscoop.com/watch-illinois-father-who-went-viral-after-criticizing-crt-has-message-for-his-liberal-haters/

Ty Smith, an Illinois father who we all got to watch criticize CRT and make the point that white people never oppressed him and kept him from getting two medical degrees, was Fox Business today and was asked to respond to his liberal critics.

Smith essentially suggested that he wasn’t bothered in the slightest by his liberal haters, and that they had nothing to say to him. But notes that his two medical degrees became the hot topic on the far left and that they essentially called him a fraud and a Republican puppet:

What gets me is that as soon as I said that, right, that seemed to have been the focus. …But I told, whoever these – I guess you can call them the far left – it seems like they just wanted to focus on that. So now I have no degrees. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have any sons. I’m not a musician. I’m not a minister. I’m some actor that was placed there by the Republican Party and it turns out that I’m Candace Owen’s brother.

LOL! You really have to watch that part because it’s way better on video.

