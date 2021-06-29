https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/insider-unlike-bill-barr-attorney-general-merrick-garland-will-personally-scoop-ice-cream-at-doj-event/

It was just a couple of weeks ago when NBC/MSNBC analyst Jake Sherman noted that, unlike President Biden, Donald Trump never told the press that they were the “brightest people in the country.”

Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country. Trump didn’t say that. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 16, 2021

No, Trump didn’t say that, and it would have been embarrassing if he had. What an outrageous lie.

Now we have an insider telling another NBC/MSNBC analyst that Attorney General Merrick Garland later this week will personally scoop ice cream at a Justice Department event … something Bill Barr never did.

A DOJ insider tells me AG Garland will personally scoop ice cream to show his appreciation for employees at a DOJ event later this week. Did not see this from Bill Barr, who dissed career prosecutors as lacking judgment in an interview late in his tenure. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 29, 2021

This is what you do to reward compliant children. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) June 29, 2021

Breaking the hard-hitting stories. *This* is journalism. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) June 29, 2021

I’ll take things no one cares about for $2000

This is considered Hard-hitting news in the age of the Biden administration — Kevin (@kevinpost) June 29, 2021

Is he going to hand out $200 pens too? — 💙🧩blue:nasty:elk🎽💙 #BLM (@amybahr9) June 29, 2021

Very important hagiography. — Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) June 29, 2021

Can you imagine giving a shit. — PhillyGrift (@ReifTerrance) June 29, 2021

I never saw Barr make them breakfast in bed either. I’m with you on this, extremely disappointing. — Regs (@r3gulations) June 29, 2021

This is just the sort of hard-hitting reporting we’ve come to expect from @MSNBC and Twitter. Really great stuff. — MyAlteredEgo (@MyAlteredEgo) June 29, 2021

I can’t wait for a complete list of other people who didn’t personally scoop ice cream for DOJ employees. — Reciprocal Effect (@RecEffect) June 29, 2021

Hard-hitting stuff. Please keep us updated on this important developing story. — J D (@Jdkoa) June 29, 2021

My god this is embarrassing — Kyle (@703Kyle) June 29, 2021

Yes the Trump administration as a whole lacked focus on the issue that matters most. Ice cream. Glad the media is bringing so much attention to this in the Biden admin. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) June 29, 2021

Wow, huge story. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 29, 2021

Don’t you ever feel embarrassed? — Whispering Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 29, 2021

This is asinine. They’re playing to an audience of ten year olds. — cookboy (@andrewsiff) June 29, 2021

Chocolate chocolate chip! Like firefighters running towards the story — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) June 29, 2021

The media’s “Democrats eating ice-cream” beat is intense! It feels like there’s a new icy-cold scoop per second! — CavemanSynthesizer (@PithyJoe) June 29, 2021

This is our second ice cream post today!

What is it with this administration and ice cream??? — Lynn Wojnowski (@lmwojnowski) June 29, 2021

Joyce’s anonymous source for this massive ice cream story says something huge is dropping. I won’t spoil it but let’s say the word “sprinkles” figures into the story. Damn, I said too much! — Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 29, 2021

Finally, something he’s qualified to do — KYGirl ❌ (@KYDerbyroses) June 29, 2021

So, give me candy and you can screw the Constitution. Nice. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) June 29, 2021

Pulitzer Contender — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) June 29, 2021

For those for whom facts matter, worth noting that Barr hosted gatherings for DOJ employees at his personal expense when he arrived. https://t.co/Vuw4PhSPMF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 29, 2021

But Mollie, scooping ice cream surely goes above and beyond the call. The man is a hero, dare I say…a God? — Taiwan is not a country? (Gab: MacReady1982) 🌎 (@pantangeli) June 29, 2021

We wonder just how deep inside this DOJ insider is to know this.

