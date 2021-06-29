https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/insider-unlike-bill-barr-attorney-general-merrick-garland-will-personally-scoop-ice-cream-at-doj-event/
It was just a couple of weeks ago when NBC/MSNBC analyst Jake Sherman noted that, unlike President Biden, Donald Trump never told the press that they were the “brightest people in the country.”
Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country.
Trump didn’t say that.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 16, 2021
No, Trump didn’t say that, and it would have been embarrassing if he had. What an outrageous lie.
Now we have an insider telling another NBC/MSNBC analyst that Attorney General Merrick Garland later this week will personally scoop ice cream at a Justice Department event … something Bill Barr never did.
A DOJ insider tells me AG Garland will personally scoop ice cream to show his appreciation for employees at a DOJ event later this week. Did not see this from Bill Barr, who dissed career prosecutors as lacking judgment in an interview late in his tenure.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 29, 2021
This is what you do to reward compliant children.
— Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) June 29, 2021
Breaking the hard-hitting stories. *This* is journalism.
— Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) June 29, 2021
✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/9a1hYgK4jt
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 29, 2021
I’ll take things no one cares about for $2000
This is considered Hard-hitting news in the age of the Biden administration
— Kevin (@kevinpost) June 29, 2021
Is he going to hand out $200 pens too?
— 💙🧩blue:nasty:elk🎽💙 #BLM (@amybahr9) June 29, 2021
Very important hagiography.
— Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) June 29, 2021
Can you imagine giving a shit.
— PhillyGrift (@ReifTerrance) June 29, 2021
I never saw Barr make them breakfast in bed either. I’m with you on this, extremely disappointing.
— Regs (@r3gulations) June 29, 2021
This is just the sort of hard-hitting reporting we’ve come to expect from @MSNBC and Twitter. Really great stuff.
— MyAlteredEgo (@MyAlteredEgo) June 29, 2021
— Gay White Boy Summer (@BCinKW) June 29, 2021
I can’t wait for a complete list of other people who didn’t personally scoop ice cream for DOJ employees.
— Reciprocal Effect (@RecEffect) June 29, 2021
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 29, 2021
Hard-hitting stuff. Please keep us updated on this important developing story.
— J D (@Jdkoa) June 29, 2021
My god this is embarrassing
— Kyle (@703Kyle) June 29, 2021
Yes the Trump administration as a whole lacked focus on the issue that matters most. Ice cream. Glad the media is bringing so much attention to this in the Biden admin.
— Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) June 29, 2021
Wow, huge story.
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 29, 2021
Don’t you ever feel embarrassed?
— Whispering Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 29, 2021
This is asinine. They’re playing to an audience of ten year olds.
— cookboy (@andrewsiff) June 29, 2021
Chocolate chocolate chip! Like firefighters running towards the story
— TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) June 29, 2021
The media’s “Democrats eating ice-cream” beat is intense! It feels like there’s a new icy-cold scoop per second!
— CavemanSynthesizer (@PithyJoe) June 29, 2021
This is our second ice cream post today!
What is it with this administration and ice cream???
— Lynn Wojnowski (@lmwojnowski) June 29, 2021
Joyce’s anonymous source for this massive ice cream story says something huge is dropping. I won’t spoil it but let’s say the word “sprinkles” figures into the story. Damn, I said too much!
— Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 29, 2021
Finally, something he’s qualified to do
— KYGirl ❌ (@KYDerbyroses) June 29, 2021
— BowTiedLemur (@BowTiedLemur) June 29, 2021
So, give me candy and you can screw the Constitution. Nice.
— Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) June 29, 2021
— Zombies Mike (@MrMikeD42) June 29, 2021
Pulitzer Contender
— Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) June 29, 2021
For those for whom facts matter, worth noting that Barr hosted gatherings for DOJ employees at his personal expense when he arrived. https://t.co/Vuw4PhSPMF
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 29, 2021
But Mollie, scooping ice cream surely goes above and beyond the call. The man is a hero, dare I say…a God?
— Taiwan is not a country? (Gab: MacReady1982) 🌎 (@pantangeli) June 29, 2021
We wonder just how deep inside this DOJ insider is to know this.
