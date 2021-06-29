https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/insider-unlike-bill-barr-attorney-general-merrick-garland-will-personally-scoop-ice-cream-at-doj-event/

It was just a couple of weeks ago when NBC/MSNBC analyst Jake Sherman noted that, unlike President Biden, Donald Trump never told the press that they were the “brightest people in the country.”

No, Trump didn’t say that, and it would have been embarrassing if he had. What an outrageous lie.

Now we have an insider telling another NBC/MSNBC analyst that Attorney General Merrick Garland later this week will personally scoop ice cream at a Justice Department event … something Bill Barr never did.

This is our second ice cream post today!

We wonder just how deep inside this DOJ insider is to know this.

