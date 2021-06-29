https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/invited-me-to-mar-a-lago-michael-wolff-shares-excerpts-of-his-interview-with-donald-trump-for-his-new-book/

Apparently, former President Trump granted author Michael Wolff an interview to discuss the 2020 election, among other things, for Wolff’s new book titled, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency”:

Why after Fire and Fury and his threats of lawsuits and other abuse, Trump invited me to Mar-a-Lago. An excerpt from LANDSLIDE in The Times. https://t.co/MQxGa6mGI3 — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) June 29, 2021

Yes, THIS is the guy he granted an interview to:

For weeks, Trump has seethed about the depiction of him in ‘Fire and Fury,’ NYT reports, even asking the White House counsel and allies whether a libel lawsuit against Michael Wolff is still possible. (His advisers have told him no.) https://t.co/s3amE39DP9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 12, 2018

And:

Author Michael Wolff says Pres. Trump is “melting down.” https://t.co/j9LTRTTBOz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 8, 2019

The article is behind a paywall (there’s a free trial,) but the Times of London tweeted out the highlights.

On COVID-19 and the 2020 election:

“You know, they used COVID in order to rig the election. The ballot dumps. Maybe more importantly than the ballot dumps was when you looked at the machines being turned off.”

On the election, Trump says: “You know, they used COVID in order to rig the election. The ballot dumps. Maybe more importantly than the ballot dumps was when you looked at the machines being turned off.” pic.twitter.com/cXWkuL1zhl — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

He doesn’t accuse President Joe Biden of being behind it:

“Who do you think was in control of this?” asks @MichaelWolffNYC. “Well, it wasn’t Biden because—but they just wanted him in the basement,” Trump responds. — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

Trump wouldn’t give Wolff any names, but said they would be revealed at a later date:

“So, who rigged it?” @MichaelWolffNYC presses. “A group of people within the Democrat Party working along with Big Tech and the media,” Trump says. “Some names?” “I can’t give you names now. Names are going to be revealed.” pic.twitter.com/FZ22Ad5Nw0 — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

Trump went on to call it “cancel culture”:

“It’s a co-ordinated effort, and it’s also cancel culture. This whole cancel culture is a very dangerous thing,” Trump adds. pic.twitter.com/Jw7SiEhC3w — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

Again, no names, but Trump said RINOs were pressuring him to concede on election night:

“Who was pressuring you to concede on Election Night?” asks @MichaelWolffNYC. “Primarily RINO [Republican In Name Onlys]. “I guess I could think about names—but it was brushed away so quickly by me that it had no impact,” Trump adds. — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

On Mike Pence:

Of Mike Pence, Trump says: “I was very disappointed in Mike Pence. I said to Mike Pence, ‘Mike, you’re no Thomas Jefferson.’” pic.twitter.com/V8GT6tN79o — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

On Mitch McConnell:

“Mitch [McConnell, Republican Senate Minority Leader] is the most unpopular politician in the country. I’m not a fan of Mitch—actually never was,” adds Trump. pic.twitter.com/EhJzBSnKEW — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

On Brett Kavanaugh:

“I fought like hell for Kavanaugh—and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself. . . . okay?” says Trump. “I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings.” pic.twitter.com/84wTQROAWR — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

And his regrets:

“Do you have any regrets?” @MichaelWolffNYC asks. “I gave up this life”—that is, apparently, the Palm Beach life— “for a life dealing with fine people but also absolute scum and treachery and fake witch hunts,” says Trump. pic.twitter.com/0d0sUuSzB1 — The Times (@thetimes) June 28, 2021

***

