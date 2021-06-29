https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/invited-me-to-mar-a-lago-michael-wolff-shares-excerpts-of-his-interview-with-donald-trump-for-his-new-book/

Apparently, former President Trump granted author Michael Wolff an interview to discuss the 2020 election, among other things, for Wolff’s new book titled, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency”:

Yes, THIS is the guy he granted an interview to:

And:

The article is behind a paywall (there’s a free trial,) but the Times of London tweeted out the highlights.

On COVID-19 and the 2020 election:

“You know, they used COVID in order to rig the election. The ballot dumps. Maybe more importantly than the ballot dumps was when you looked at the machines being turned off.”

He doesn’t accuse President Joe Biden of being behind it:

Trump wouldn’t give Wolff any names, but said they would be revealed at a later date:

Trump went on to call it “cancel culture”:

Again, no names, but Trump said RINOs were pressuring him to concede on election night:

On Mike Pence:

On Mitch McConnell:

On Brett Kavanaugh:

And his regrets:

***

