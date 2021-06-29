http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/e9dMLQeAmj4/

APPLE is considering building its biggest iPad yet to further blur the lines between laptops and tablets, according to a report.

The Cupertino iPhone-maker could release a tablet with a much larger screen within the next few years, sources told Bloomberg.

There’s speculation that the giant iPad could measure up to 16 inches across to give it a screen as big as one of Apple’s MacBook laptops.

That would make the gadget as wide as the wheel of a car – far larger than the 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays offered by the current iPad Pro.

Trusted Apple leaker and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gruman revealed the nascent plans in a newsletter published on Sunday.

“I’m told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest,” he wrote.

“They’re unlikely for next year – with Apple’s attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022 – and it’s possible they never come at all.

“But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop.”

Gadget-makers are increasingly releasing devices that boast the computing power of a laptop with the portability and simplicity of a tablet.

In 2017, Microsoft released the Surface Pro, a tablet that you can clip a light, thin keyboard onto to use like a laptop.

Apple unveiled its own version of that technology last year in the form of its Magic Keyboard, which snaps neatly onto the iPad Pro.

