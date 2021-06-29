https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/israel-has-seen-just-one-death-from-covid-19-in-past-two-weeks-despite-rise-in-cases/

A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Healthcare Services branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen i24 News – Israel’s vaccination program appears to be working in preventing hospitalizations and deaths during the latest outbreak of COVID-19 that saw a rise in daily cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant being brought into the country.

During the past two weeks, there has been just one COVID-19 death in Israel and the number of serious illnesses stands at just 22 nationwide. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! The number of new confirmed cases topped 100 on June 21, staying above the century mark for consecutive days for the first time since April and prompting the government to reimpose the indoor mask mandate that was lifted on June 15 along with other new restrictions .

A total of 114 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate for screening tests is around 0.4%.

The low hospitalization and death rate could be the result of more people being vaccinated and the local outbreaks affecting […]

Read the whole story at www.algemeiner.com

