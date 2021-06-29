https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-nancy-pelosi-unveils-democrats-january-6th-committee-to-investigate-capitol-riot/

Joe Biden was sworn into office on January 20 th , 2021; meaning the Democrat has been the 46 th President of the United States for more than 33 days.

The American people never got to see Trump’s tax returns while he was sitting in the Oval Office. That’s just plain wrong. My bill to end Washington corruption would force all federal candidates to make their tax returns public—without years and years of lawsuits like this. https://t.co/SYc52wnWUo

“The American people never got to see Trump’s tax returns while he was sitting in the Oval Office. That’s just plain wrong. My bill to end Washington corruption would force all federal candidates to make their tax returns public—without years and years of lawsuits like this,” posted Warren on social media.

Failed presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren continued her non-stop obsession with all-things Trump Monday afternoon; complaining that “the American people never got to see his tax returns.”

‘EXECUTIVE OVERREACH’: Feds Halt Biden Order to Stop Deportations, Say Violates Current Law

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.27.21

UPDATE***

A federal judge accused the Biden administration of “executive overreach” this week after the White House attempted to halt all deportations of illegal immigrants for 100 days pending a nationwide review.

“U.S. District Court Judge Drew B. Tipton stated in a Tuesday order that the directive from acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske that halted removing those who already had final orders of removal against them appeared to run afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies conduct rulemaking. The same law was used to block a number of Trump administration actions as well,” reports Fox News.

“The Court finds that, by ordering a 100-day pause on all removals of aliens already subject to a final order of removal, it appears that the January 20 Memorandum is clearly not in accordance with, or is in excess of, the authority accorded to the Attorney General pursuant to 8 U.S.C. § 1231(a)(1)(A).”

From Fox News:

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden’s attempt to put a moratorium on deportations for 100 days. After Texas sued over the policy, the judge blocked Biden, via a temporary restraining order, from moving forward for 14 days, as reported by Reuters. Texas’ lawsuit claims that the administration would be violating an agreement it has with the Department of Homeland Security – and would require at least 180 days’ notice, as well as consultation, prior to implementing changes in immigration policy. It is unclear whether those terms are enforceable, but similar agreements were struck with several other states under the former administration. Fox News exclusively reported over the weekend that an email sent last week to ICE officers called for stopping “all removals” and to “release them [undocumented immigrants] all, immediately.” Biden has pledged to move forward with a moratorium on deportations as his administration resets its approach toward U.S. immigration following the change in administration. Noncitizens who have engaged in, or who are suspected to have engaged in, terrorism and espionage can still be deported. The moratorium – which took effect on Friday – also does not apply to persons who were not physically present in the U.S. as of Nov. 1, 2020. The Biden administration was planning to announce further guidance on the issue by Feb. 1.

Read the full report at Fox News.