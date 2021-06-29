http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MdTtJg9ADeE/

JILL Biden has secured the Vogue cover Melania Trump always wanted – and used the interview to take a swipe at Donald, calling Joe “calmer.”

The First Lady, wearing a floral Oscar de la Renta dress, will grace the cover of the fashion magazine for the August issue, out on July 20.

9 Vogue’s August 2021 Cover Star is Dr. Jill Biden

9 A second image shows the First Lady in the Executive Residence’s East Sitting Hall Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

9 Jill made the cover after a four year hiatus while Melania Trump held the role of First Lady Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

Taking aim at the Trumps, Jill told the magazine her husband is “just a calmer president,” adding: “He lowers the temperature.”

The First Lady was pictured this spring overlooking the South Lawn at the White House by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

A second image shows Dr. Jill in the Executive Residence’s East Sitting Hall working at a laptop with a pencil in between her teeth.

A third shows the Bidens cuddling together after the president used the interview to say he “misses” his wife since taking office.

9 Jill Biden has got the Vogue cover Melania Trump always wanted Credit: Getty

9 When asked about Melania’s fashion, Wintour pointedly spoke of Michelle Obama Credit: AFP

Jill made the cover after a four year First Lady hiatus while Melania Trump held the role.

Michelle Obama made the cover a record three times during her time in the White House.

Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour had called out Trump’s “dishonesty,” and “shocking lack of empathy” ahead of the 2020 election.

And when asked about Melania’s fashion, Wintour pointedly spoke of the former First Lady instead.

She said: “She [Michelle] was the best ambassador that this country could possibly have in many ways, obviously, way beyond fashion.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also appeared on the cover of Vogue‘s February issue.

But that cover was widely panned online with many complaining that the Vogue cover did not “do her justice.”

Vogue sources said at the time that Harris’ clothes, hair, and make-up were decided by her team.

Melania did appear on the cover of Vogue in 2005, shortly after marrying Trump.

But Donald fumed in December 2020 that she has not appeared as First Lady, sharing a tweet which read: “The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years.”

He called Melania “the greatest of all time.”

9 When asked about Melania’s fashion, Wintour pointedly spoke of the former First Lady Michelle Obama Credit: Reuters

9 The president admitted he ‘misses’ his wife since taking office Credit: Getty

As part of the profile the current First Lady was questioned about her position, where she vowed to “never waste” the opportunity.

“When I became second lady — and there was so much I wanted to do — I always said, ‘I will never waste this platform’,” she said.

“… And now I have a bigger platform and I feel every day, like …. what could I give up? That I would want to give up? Nothing.”

The president was also questioned as part of the profile, admitting he “misses” his wife, adding: “I’m really proud of her. But it’s not like we can just go off like we used to.”

9 Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue Credit: TYLER MITCHELL/Vogue/AFP via Getty Images

9 Harris is also featured on Vogue’s digital site Credit: TYLER MITCHELL/Vogue/AFP via Getty Images

And, despite grabbing the opportunity by the horns, Jill admitted that she felt anxious during the campaign.

“During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared. When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again,” she said.

“I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected. People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody’s arms.”

