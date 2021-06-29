http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jUTEkBQiX3Y/

President Joe Biden expressed his alarm Tuesday over record high temperatures in Portland, promising to spend more money on “natural infrastructure” to fight climate change.

The president spoke about the heatwave in the Pacific Northwest during a trip to Wisconsin to promote infrastructure spending, as temperatures skyrocketed above 100 degrees.

“Anybody ever believe you’d turn on the news and see it’s 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon?” Biden asked. “One hundred and sixteen degrees!”

He added sarcastically, “But don’t worry, there’s no global warming. It doesn’t exist. It’s a figment of our imagination.”

Biden said the United States needed to prepare for even more extreme weather as a result of climate change.

“As climate change induces extreme weather events more and more frequently we need to make investments to build a more resistant grid,” he said.

Biden said more money had to be spent to strengthen levees, and repair coastlines from hurricanes.

“It’s going to strengthen and revitalize our natural infrastructure,” he said.

