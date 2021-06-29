https://www.dailywire.com/news/joy-multiplier-vogue-which-never-featured-melania-has-new-cover-gushing-for-dr-jill

Vogue Magazine, which somehow never had a cover story about former First Lady Melania Trump, found time to feature a roughly 6,000-word puff piece cover story on First Lady Jill Biden for its August issue, with the gushing title, “A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden.”

In November 2016, Vogue published its third cover story about former First Lady Michelle Obama with the gushing title, “The First Lady The World Fell In Love With.” That story began:

First Lady Michelle Obama has achieved so much in her eight-year tenure in the White House: She’s assisted veterans and their families, given knockout speeches (including one at the Democratic National Convention this summer) on topics she feels passionately about, transformed the way that kids think about healthy eating and being active, seen her eldest daughter get into Harvard and done all of that while achieving fashion icon status. And now she has one more accomplishment to add to her list: a third Vogue cover within seven years.

The Jill Biden profile includes quotes like these:

“She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier.” “Part of what makes the Bidens’ right-out-of-the-gate successes so extraordinary is that they seem to have perfectly read the room: We have been through this enormous, collective trauma, and here’s a calm, experienced, empathetic president, and here’s a first lady who is driven, tireless, effortlessly popular, but also someone who reminds us of ourselves.” “In many ways, Dr. Biden is perfectly calibrated for this moment—thus far, a nearly pomp-free presidency.”

There’s the necessary tribute to Joe Biden with the concomitant slap at former President Trump:

When Marine One—the helicopter that flies the president from the White House to his plane—lands and then roars up to disgorge POTUS and FLOTUS (and the man carrying the football), it feels like a show of muscularity that is particular to the United States—one that is no longer in the hands of someone for whom that seemed to matter too much and for all the wrong reasons. The quasi-march across the tarmac, the crisp salute to the commanders and sergeants in place to greet him—it suits Joe, in his aviators, so tall and thin in his impeccable blue suit.

And more puffing up the Biden presidency:

… countless editorials began marking the first 100 days of the Biden administration, many expressing surprised relief over how much was getting done, how much legitimately helpful policy was moving through the system, how little drama, how few flubs or fumbles or ugly fights. Joe Biden is boring—and that’s not a complaint. One day, I asked Dr. Biden about the mood of the country. “During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared,” she told me. “When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again. I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected. People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody’s arms. But also…he’s just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joined in the worshipful applause, tweeting, “So fortunate to work for ‘A First Lady for All of Us’ who is a ‘joy multiplier’ America won the @FLOTUS lottery.”

So fortunate to work for “A First Lady for All of Us” who is a “joy multiplier” America won the @FLOTUS lottery. https://t.co/sSq1IeiWWk — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) June 29, 2021

But there was another perspective:

Right, like I’m really gonna believe a magazine that ignored FLOTUS 45 Melania Trump because it didn’t like her husband! And next time Jill honey, comb your hair🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/9rVXv7hI6Z — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 29, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

