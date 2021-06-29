https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/joy-reid-brings-on-anti-racist-ibram-x-kendi-to-talk-about-the-new-conservative-boogeyman-racial-studies/

The memo has gone out. NBC News’s Brandy Zadrozny earlier this month called critical race theory a “boogeyman political tactic” and it’s just so frustrating to see it over and over again. Last week, a Guardian columnist wrote about critical race theory, calling it a “right-wing bogeyman.” And MSNBC’s Joy Reid is back to talking about critical race theory, or “racial studies,” which are the “new conservative bogeyman.”

We’re getting back to the lie that critical race theory means teaching about racism.

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid on Republicans pushing back against Critical Race Theory: “What these politicians are objecting to is the factual analysis to our history, warts and all.” pic.twitter.com/PRGmDLcAS4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2021

Like Slate, which argued that conservatives don’t know what critical race theory is, she brought on Ibram X. Kendi to explain.

Joy Reid: @DrIbram is not a “critical race theorist” because “you’d have to go to law school to be one” pic.twitter.com/Ug5FQDbrWx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2021

Ibram Kendi: “I do not” believe white people are “inherently racist.” If schools taught that, “I would speak out against that school.” pic.twitter.com/I3mzt88PYF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2021

The pushback from parents, of ALL colors, seems to be too much for him to handle..hope his legs don’t get tired from the backpedaling — hvns2mergatroid (@hvns2mergatroi1) June 29, 2021

That is that dude’s complete shtick though. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 29, 2021

That guy is a master of language tricks. He is impressive — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) June 29, 2021

They are scared and desperate after getting exposed — Mand’alor (@ejw501) June 29, 2021

He’s lying. Remember, only power matters, not truth (because there is no truth). — Planet, please pitch, play perfectly pleasantly (@PlayPleasantly) June 29, 2021

Except you’ve already said otherwise, Ibram. pic.twitter.com/D87tx2rUqI — Talon Karrde (@TalonKarrde_07) June 29, 2021

His defense is undoubtable that white systems are racist but not white people. However, by his own theories, those complicit in a racist system are racist with or without their knowledge. That is the definition of inherent qualities. — Herodotus (@btmlineman) June 29, 2021

To summarize: “I don’t think white people are inherently racist, I think they are intentionally and consciously racist”. — Live Free in BC (@CDNPatriot250) June 29, 2021

How charitable of him. — Harrison Bergeron: Secretary of Equity (@cornfef) June 29, 2021

@DrIbram is outright lying here. His entire written work says otherwise. — Lhop (@Lhop963) June 29, 2021

Does he know he wrote a book that says the opposite? — Zombies Mike (@MrMikeD42) June 29, 2021

this is an incredible lie, a bait and switch because they are seeing the gross unpopularity of this academic theory disguised as activism. I’m reading Kendi’s book RIGHT THIS VERY MOMENT and this is a damn lie. The devil is a liar! https://t.co/KJpG7VkbMA — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 29, 2021

Clearly the bat signal has gone out on this, similar to the defund the police movement, that it’s unpopular and going to swamp the boat next November. Now they want to pretend neither position ever existed and that it’s all Republican propaganda. — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) June 29, 2021

That is EXACTLY the game here. And I fear it will work, sadly. Americans have short memories and even shorter attention spans anymore. — N Brito (@jnhurtado4) June 29, 2021

He basically said “anyone who disagrees with MY theory is either racist or self-hating” proving that he’s just another demagogue vying for power and influence – nothing more. He only cares about himself and his book sales/appearances. pic.twitter.com/77w8m8oih8 — ℂ𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕓𝕒𝕝 𝕍𝕖𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 (@CannibalVeggiez) June 29, 2021

And he’s the one who’s set the Kafka trap by telling Sen. Tim Scott that “the heartbeat of racism” is the denial of racism.

Says the guy who wrote a book called “Anti-Racist Baby”. They literally never stop lying. — Conan the Bernsbarian (@EarlNoahBernsby) June 29, 2021

Fascinating full-on retreat move, and scripted too, obviously. Admission of defeat. They figured out this is political “death ground” as per Sun Tzu and it cannot be defended. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) June 29, 2021

Rufo is winning. — Wokest (@FratboyMarxist) June 29, 2021

They know they’ ve gone too far. Time to walk it back. 🤣 — Sing Out Louise (@Contretemps5678) June 29, 2021

Seems that they’re realizing this campaign is going over like a lead balloon AND their support of it is linking them directly to acting as racists. Watch for a careful step back, supported by media, all summer. Americans ought not to forget, however, that this occurred. — William P. Inman (@WPInman1842) June 29, 2021

Walking back everything that he has taught in the past must be exhausting. — RightSide (@LTsideVsDKside) June 29, 2021

Notice how he won’t do this interview with anyone who would push back with quotes from his own book. — Kung-Flu Fighter (@TakeHowWithYou) June 29, 2021

Congrats if you bought his book, YA BEEN GRIFTED — Kevin (@amistakeplusk11) June 29, 2021

Kendi is wrong, and he ought to know better. Don’t tell me Critical Race Theory is only in law shools when there are entire textbooks about Critical Race Theory in education https://t.co/oW2tRdQK2h pic.twitter.com/ZCSKJIklJV — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 29, 2021

CRT isn’t just something being talked about on Fox News. I work in higher education and we just got rid of remedial classes due to disparate outcomes . This policy is a direct outgrowth of CRT ideology. This move is easily traced to CRT — ellieholt (@heather92460316) June 29, 2021

Wokal’s right: even leaving aside the broader point that any distinction between CRT and critical theory, critical pedagogy, crit inter-sectional theory, etc. is pretty damn technical……there are literally famous CRT texts in most major soft fields. So, I mean, there’s that. https://t.co/BxGz5zip2Z — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 29, 2021

But it’s only taught in law schools!

