https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/joy-reid-brings-on-anti-racist-ibram-x-kendi-to-talk-about-the-new-conservative-boogeyman-racial-studies/

The memo has gone out. NBC News’s Brandy Zadrozny earlier this month called critical race theory a “boogeyman political tactic” and it’s just so frustrating to see it over and over again. Last week, a Guardian columnist wrote about critical race theory, calling it a “right-wing bogeyman.” And MSNBC’s Joy Reid is back to talking about critical race theory, or “racial studies,” which are the “new conservative bogeyman.”

We’re getting back to the lie that critical race theory means teaching about racism.

Like Slate, which argued that conservatives don’t know what critical race theory is, she brought on Ibram X. Kendi to explain.

And he’s the one who’s set the Kafka trap by telling Sen. Tim Scott that “the heartbeat of racism” is the denial of racism.

But it’s only taught in law schools!

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...