https://www.oann.com/jpmorgan-sets-up-legal-entity-in-abu-dhabis-adgm/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jpmorgan-sets-up-legal-entity-in-abu-dhabis-adgm



FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

June 29, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – JPMorgan has set up a new legal entity in Abu Dhabi’s financial centre ADGM, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank has been physically present in the emirate for 10 years through a representative office, but has now established a new legal entity, called J.P. Morgan Middle East, licenced by the Abu Dhabi Global Markets Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

This will “enable the firm to provide a more complete suite of J.P. Morgan products and services to clients in Abu Dhabi,” the U.S. bank said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

