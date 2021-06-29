https://dailypatriotreport.com/biden-admin-considering-another-mask-mandate-even-for-vaccinated/

Here we go again with the fear mongering and government overreach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that the coronavirus Delta variant is one of “concern” Therefore the World Health Organization (W.H.O) is pushing people to wear masks again, including those who have been vaccinated.

The CDC has not officially updated their mask guidance, however CNN reports, the Delta variant is “forcing officials to rethink Covid-19 measures, even for the vaccinated.”





The Delta variant now accounts for about 1 in every 5 new coronavirus infections in the US, the CDC has said. And with more than half of the population still not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, health experts and officials worry that regions with low amounts of virus protection could see surges in the fall and winter. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS that in terms of Delta spread, the US is about a month or two behind the UK — a country that has been dealing with high numbers of cases despite relatively high vaccination rates. For those such countries, the World Health Organization advised last week that even the fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks. … Experts have said that evidence points to vaccines like those from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech providing high amounts of protection against the variant, but LA Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said it is not clear what the future of the variant will be as it becomes more prevalent.

I pray that people see through the control tactics and do not comply as they did the first time around. The government saw just how far they can push people before the people pushed back. The first lockdown and mandates took far too long for people to push back. We must stand firm this time and show Biden and his goonies that we will not give up our freedoms.

