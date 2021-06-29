https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/liberal-msnbc-host-chris-hayes-didnt-realize-just-how-many-conservatives-harbored-such-intense-humiliation-fetishes/

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has really started to notice something over the past several years:

I did not realize, until the Trump years, just how many conservatives harbored such intense humiliation fetishes. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 29, 2021

Yes, Donald Trump certainly has shed a light on the depths to which some conservatives will debase themselves in the name of party loyalty!

Literally laughed out loud https://t.co/JX8rAQFHUv — Joshua S Campbell (@disruptivegeo) June 29, 2021

So did we. Because the idea that this is purely a conservative phenomenon is laughable enough. But for Chris Hayes of all people to be pointing it out … hilarious.

Chris Hayes works for MSNBC, so maybe being surrounded by so many shameless Democratic and liberal sycophants has blinded him to his own willingness to humiliate himself in service of the Democratic Party. Hayes and MSNBC are nothing if not devoted liberal lapdogs, prancing around dutifully in the hopes of having a bone thrown their way.

In other words, Chris Hayes shouldn’t sell himself short when it comes to humiliation fetishes. He’s pretty impressive in his own right:

