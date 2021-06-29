https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/looks-like-abc-news-may-already-regret-their-decision-to-push-story-about-chinas-tribute-to-the-ccp-pics/

ABC News has an AP story up about China’s upcoming commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Obviously, the ChiComs have Great and Glorious things planned for this celebration:

Isn’t it magnificent?

BEIJING — Chinese authorities have closed Beijing’s central Tiananmen Square to the public, eight days ahead of a major celebration being planned to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

The square, which normally attracts tourists from around the country, was barricaded Wednesday and will remain closed until July 2. Rows of yellow seats and heavy machinery could be seen on the open plaza that also houses the mausoleum of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China.

The party will showcase the country’s rise from civil war and disastrous political campaigns in the early years of Communist rule to market reforms that have created the world’s second largest economy, with a superpower status rivaled only by the United States.

Gotta love those market reforms!

Anyway, it’s awfully kind of ABC News to help spread the good news. Based on the reactions we’ve seen, the American public is really receptive:

They couldn’t be better, in fact.

Just look:

You get the idea.

