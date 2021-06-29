https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/mama-bear-has-her-claws-out-and-yaaas-bethany-mandel-takes-troll-apart-for-calling-people-soft-if-they-think-masking-children-is-cruel/

Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and other Republicans GET IT.

Masking our children is not only cruel but unscientific.

Time for the TSA to remove masks on all public transport … which means it’s time for Biden to take action.

And we all know he’s far too busy with the crazy whispering to the media to actually focus on what his constituents across the country need but still.

TSA’s mask mandate on planes is unnecessary

and unscientific And for kids? It’s cruel. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 28, 2021

What he said.

And then this guy showed up.

Imagine being so soft that you believe wearing a mask is “cruel”. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) June 29, 2021

Soft.

Dude.

Imagine being such a toad you attack Tom Cotton for trying to unmask our children.

Cue Bethany Mandel:

You have special needs kids Lee? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

*popcorn*

Several in my family. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) June 29, 2021

Then he should damn well KNOW BETTER.

It is cruel.

For all kids but especially for our kiddos with developmental disabilities who simply CAN’T wear them.

But just in case, Bethany made DAMN sure he figured it out.

Are they yours? Do you think this is a anything but cruel? https://t.co/2WQZG7n6Ac — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

Awful story.

But wait, there’s more.

Is this a-okay with you? https://t.co/yRAM33NOy2 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

Kicked off.

Shameful.

Must be some big ol’ softies right https://t.co/HyX6llwvE0 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

So soft.

This kid with CP should toughen up to make you feel better Lee! https://t.co/qipX1JDHqj — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 29, 2021

Yeah, they should toughen up.

Ouch … we felt that all the way over here.

Don’t mess with a mama bear, folks.

Trust us.

***

