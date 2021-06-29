https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/06/28/mental-health-issues-man-arrested-in-german-city-after-knife-attacks-police-hunt/
About The Author
Related Posts
Progressives Take Credit for Biden’s Massive Spending Plan
April 30, 2021
American Action Network Takes Aim at Dems Over Court Packing
April 20, 2021
Deb Haaland Confirmed as Interior Secretary
March 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy