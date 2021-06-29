https://www.dailywire.com/news/manhattan-da-wont-charge-donald-trump-with-any-crimes-trump-attorney-says

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is not planning on pressing charges against former President Donald Trump or his business over alleged “hush money” payments or allegedly altering property values, according to a lawyer for the former president

Trump attorney Ronald Fischetti told Politico on Monday that he spoke with Vance’s office last week to get an idea of what charges the district attorney was planning on bringing. Vance’s team told Fischetti that the current batch of possible charges related to executives at the Trump Organization allegedly failing to pay taxes on corporate benefits. Vance’s team denied building a case for any other charges after getting pressed by Fischetti for more information. As Politico reported:

“We asked, ‘Is there anything else?’” Fischetti told POLITICO. “They said, ‘No.’” “It’s crazy that that’s all they had,” he added. When asked if the meeting touched on allegations made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and by adult film star and director Stormy Daniels, Fischetti replied, “Nothing. Not a word on that.” Fischetti also said that Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down. “They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” he said.

Fischetti said that the charges are expected to hit the Trump Organization either this week or the next. The charges Fischetti now expects are far less severe than the alleged criminal conduct reported in the media and hyped by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“It’s like the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing,” Fischetti said. “This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this.”

In May, James announced that her office was partnering with Vance’s to carry out a criminal investigation into the former president and the Trump Organization.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” James’ office said in a statement at the time. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment.”

Vance first began probing Trump in 2018 amid allegations that he and his former layer Michael Cohen had broken campaign finance law by paying “hush money” to Daniels in order to keep an affair secret. Vance’s office has also been investigating whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurance companies on the correct value of its properties. James eventually joined Vance’s investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump blasted James in a May statement, accusing the attorney general of carrying out a politically driven investigation against him. Trump said:

The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me. She said that if elected, she would use her office to look into “every aspect” of my real estate dealings. She swore that she would “definitely sue” me. She boasted on video that she would be, and I quote, “a real pain in the a**.” She declared, “just wait until I’m in the Attorney General’s office,” and, “I’ve got my eyes on Trump Tower.” She also promised that, if elected, she would “join with law enforcement and other Attorney Generals [sic] across this nation in removing this President from office,” and, “It’s important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end.” The Attorney General made each of these statements, not after having had an opportunity to actually look at the facts, but BEFORE she was even elected, BEFORE she had seen even a shred of evidence. This is something that happens in failed third world countries, not the United States. If you can run for a prosecutor’s office pledging to take out your enemies, and be elected to that job by partisan voters who wish to enact political retribution, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy.

