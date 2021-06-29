https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maricopa-county-is-replacing-all-2020-voting-machines/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Maricopa County will never use compromised equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections. As a result, the County will not use the tabulation equipment subpoenaed by the Arizona Senate in any future elections. Read more: https://t.co/47bg4J00MG — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) June 28, 2021

Maricopa County won’t reuse voting equipment that was with Cyber Ninjas for audit

Maricopa County will not reuse most of its voting equipment after it has been with Arizona Senate contractors for its audit of November election results, the county announced Monday.

The potential cost to taxpayers is so far unknown. The county is about half way through a $6.1 million lease with Dominion Voting Systems for the equipment, but it’s unclear whether it will have to pay the rest of the money owed under that lease, and whether the county or Senate will be on the hook.